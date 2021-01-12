Longview schools, union says teachers ready to return to classrooms

At the meeting, Zorn also gave an update on the return to hybrid, saying that while Pre k-5 returned Monday, plans to bring back older students might have to pause as “the numbers that came in today were frankly a little discouraging.”

Cowlitz County reported 143 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,005. According to the most recent school data report, the county is at 402 cases per 100,000 people in the two-week period of Dec. 16 to Dec. 29.

Zorn said the district would continue to monitor the community situation and would make an announcement about bringing middle school back about a week prior to the start date. Zorn added that the district’s nurses will get a COVID-19 vaccine this week and he is working with local health officials to make sure teachers get vaccinated quickly as well.

The board also approved several two-credit CTE course sequences to help students meet graduation pathway requirements set by the state in June 2019.

So far, there is only one “pathway” the district has not fully addressed: career and technical education course sequences that set students up to go to trade school or into the workforce after graduation.

Those could include health science, culinary, agriculture, manufacturing, business and engineering sequences.