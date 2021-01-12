Longview schools, union says teachers ready to return to classrooms

The Longview school superintendent and the Longview School District's teachers union leadership Monday firmly refuted a community concern that local teachers would refuse to return to classrooms when asked.
At Monday night's school board meeting, parent Sean Turpin said with Chicago teachers possibly going on strike over returning to work in what they call unsafe conditions, he’s worried that local teachers might do the same thing.
However, Superintendent Dan Zorn and union representatives quashed that worry, with Zorn saying he has “had no problems with any of our teachers showing up for work.”
“That may be a problem in Chicago but it’s not a problem here,” he said. “We work closely with LEA and there has been no indication that there will be any effort along those lines.”
Longview Education Association President Jerry Forsman echoed that, saying there “is no such talk of any type of rally or any support for teachers to not go back to work. In fact, no teachers have any intention of doing any such thing.”
Forsman said the unions have been working closely with Zorn and the district and are “moving right along in a very positive direction as we’ve been taking into considering not only the health and safety of all our students and staff combined but the impact it can have on our community.”
At the meeting, Zorn also gave an update on the return to hybrid, saying that while Pre k-5 returned Monday, plans to bring back older students might have to pause as “the numbers that came in today were frankly a little discouraging.”
Cowlitz County reported 143 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,005. According to the most recent school data report, the county is at 402 cases per 100,000 people in the two-week period of Dec. 16 to Dec. 29.
Zorn said the district would continue to monitor the community situation and would make an announcement about bringing middle school back about a week prior to the start date. Zorn added that the district’s nurses will get a COVID-19 vaccine this week and he is working with local health officials to make sure teachers get vaccinated quickly as well.
The board also approved several two-credit CTE course sequences to help students meet graduation pathway requirements set by the state in June 2019.
So far, there is only one “pathway” the district has not fully addressed: career and technical education course sequences that set students up to go to trade school or into the workforce after graduation.
Those could include health science, culinary, agriculture, manufacturing, business and engineering sequences.
The board approved for two kinds of two-credit sequences: ones in the same program area and within multiple program areas, like combining a culinary arts course and an accounting course under a restaurant management sequence. Now the state must also approve the changes.