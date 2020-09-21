Longview schools shares hybrid learning plan, waits to approve timeline

Following an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Longview school board members on Monday postponed their vote to approve a return-to-school timeline.
Superintendent Dan Zorn proposed a plan to begin hybrid teaching — with students doing two days of in-person school and three days remote — to the board at a special meeting Monday night. However, he asked the board to hold off its vote because county health officials recommended all schools continue with fully remote learning for at least a week after a 28-cases increase of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
“My intention tonight was to have you vote on this recommendation, but I am asking the board postpone it for one week so we have an opportunity to see if this is just a one-time spike or if we will see it start to drop back down,” Zorn said.
Cowlitz County is currently in the moderate level of COVID-19 activity, at 38 new cases per 100,000 people in the two-week period from Sept. 2 to Sept. 15.
The state recommends distance learning with gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties with a moderate level of virus activity, or a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with low virus activity, or a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.
Before officially moving to a hybrid model, Zorn wants the support of the county health department. On Monday he emailed County Deputy Health Officer Steve Krager to ask for a support letter.
In his email reply, Krager told Zorn that he wanted to wait at least one week before making a recommendation because the rate of cases appears to be increasing. “While it’s not built into the current report yet,” county data shows the rate of cases between Sept. 6 through Sept. 19 jumped to 54 cases per 100,000, Krager wrote.
“And as more cases are reported that were collected (on) the 17th, 18th and 19th, we’ll likely see that number go up,” he wrote.
Although the newer rate is still within the moderate range, Krager wrote that the upward trend is “concerning.”
“I’d like to wait at least one week before making a recommendation. If we seem to plateau this week and are still within that moderate range, I’d feel more comfortable writing that letter,” Krager wrote.
Zorn told the board he did not want to “move without the health department being with us on that.” Board members agreed that it was best to follow Krager’s advice and wait on formalizing the timeline. They plan to vote on the plan at a Sept. 28 meeting.
“I think it’s wise to wait a week just to kind of see if it’s worse than it is, and get their opinion,” said board member Barb Westrick. “I think that’s a wise move, because we want to err on the side of caution.”
Board member Don Wiitala added that, “a week ago I was ready to make a motion to go into this mode, and we are just going to have to take it week by week.”
The district is proposing a hybrid plan that would split students into two groups, one that attends in-person classes Monday and Thursday and one that attends in-person classes Tuesday and Friday. Zorn said the groups would be divided roughly by last name, with names A through K forming the Monday/Thursday group and names L through Z forming the Tuesday/Friday group.
Building principals would get some flexibility to go outside of those guidelines to balance class sizes, Zorn said. For example, one class of 20 students might have 15 students with last names in the first half of the alphabet and only 5 with last names in the second, Zorn said. In that case, principals could rearrange the groups to ensure proper social distancing and a manageable class size.
“There will have to be some adjustments made to that at the school level,” Zorn said. “We know that some kids have different last names, but they are in the same family. We will be working with families to make sure we keep them together.”
According to the proposed timeline, students in grades pre-K through 2 will start on the hybrid model Oct. 5. Originally the district planned to bring those younger students back on Sept. 28.
“We determined that Oct. 5 would be a better start time for us, really for preparation reasons. It’s just to make sure we are good and ready,” Zorn said.
A week later, on Oct. 12, grades 3-5 will follow. Then two weeks later, on Oct. 26, grades 6-12 return.
On days students are not in person, they will do remote learning, Zorn said. And any family who wants to keep their children totally remote are welcome to do so, he added.
Also during the meeting, Zorn outlined the district’s “safety preparedness plan” for following state health guidelines and responding to a potential COVID-19 case in the schools. He said he is “very confident we are ready to bring our kids back with these things in place.”
A more detailed overview of the plan is available on the district’s website.
