Longview schools shares hybrid learning plan, waits to approve timeline

Board member Don Wiitala added that, “a week ago I was ready to make a motion to go into this mode, and we are just going to have to take it week by week.”

The district is proposing a hybrid plan that would split students into two groups, one that attends in-person classes Monday and Thursday and one that attends in-person classes Tuesday and Friday. Zorn said the groups would be divided roughly by last name, with names A through K forming the Monday/Thursday group and names L through Z forming the Tuesday/Friday group.

Building principals would get some flexibility to go outside of those guidelines to balance class sizes, Zorn said. For example, one class of 20 students might have 15 students with last names in the first half of the alphabet and only 5 with last names in the second, Zorn said. In that case, principals could rearrange the groups to ensure proper social distancing and a manageable class size.

“There will have to be some adjustments made to that at the school level,” Zorn said. “We know that some kids have different last names, but they are in the same family. We will be working with families to make sure we keep them together.”