Longview schools return to hybrid classes Monday, school board to review CTE courses

Longview students will start hybrid classes on Monday after a divided board vote on Dec. 28 approved a schedule for the return to classroom instruction.

Superintendent Dan Zorn is to give an update on the return to school at Monday’s Longview School Board meeting.

State requirements for career and technical education course sequences and the return to classrooms also are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

To join the virtual 6:30 p.m. meeting, call (253) 215-8782 and use meeting ID 988 8175 8132 and password 233673, or use this link: https://longview122.zoom.us/j/98881758132.

The board will discuss approving two-credit CTE course sequences to help students meet graduation pathway requirements set by the state in June 2019.

So far, there is only one “pathway” the district has not addressed: career and technical education course sequences that set students up to go to trade school or into the workforce after graduation.

Those could include health science, culinary, agriculture, manufacturing, business and engineering sequences.