Longview schools move to full remote learning as virus rates increase

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Castle Rock, there have been two cases since Nov. 3, which the district notes were not based on school exposure.

Most local schools said they are still working with the health department to determine what their teaching model will look like.

In a Wednesday afternoon letter to families, Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said the “rapid increase in infections and its impact on our schools” prompted the district to all students to remote learning effective Nov. 30.

The winter break starts Dec. 21, so students will be in remote learning for three weeks.

“Our hope is this pause will help keep our students and employees healthy and allow the district to resume hybrid, in-person learning in January,” Zorn said.

The district will continue to serve small groups of less than 5 at-risk students in-person on an as-needed basis, Zorn said.

“Our teachers are working hard to assure that your children receive a safe, quality education,” Zorn said. “They will continue to do all they can to assure that the remote learning experience we provide is of high quality and responsive to the needs of our students.”