Longview schools change meal drop off sites to serve more people

After a week of distributing meals to families, Longview School District will change one drop off location to reach more people, school officials announced Friday.

Since Monday, the number of meals served each day has grown from 250 to 400. The district has six school and four commuinity locations to drop off meals. After the first week, spokesman Rick Parrish said the district would change one community location in an effort to make it easier for more families to get meals.

Starting Friday, meals will also be distributed in the parking lot behind Community House on Broadway from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. on week days. Community House is located at 1107 Broadway in Longview.

On Monday, meals will no longer be distributed at Roy Morse park. All other meal distribution locations and delivery times will stay the same.

Longview School Superintendent Dan Zorn said transportation and nutrition staff is doing an "outstanding job."

"They’re just stepping right up to the plate," Zorn said Thursday. "We feel really good that there hasn’t been a one day gap in terms of our kids’ access to food."

