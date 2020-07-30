Longview school survey shows majority of parents favor in-person, but data is dated

For that reason, the district is discussing sending out another survey, Zorn said, as community members have asked for it. He said the school board would discuss it at Friday’s reopening workshop. It would only take three or four days to get a good, representative response that would reflect the current situation, Zorn estimated.

The last survey was sent home to parents to fill out voluntarily.

The Kelso School District also currently has a survey out to parents, and results will be available later this week.

Longview’s survey also drilled into the reasons why 44% of parents might request remote learning. Of that 44%, just over half said they would prefer remote because of COVID-19 concerns. Just under 9% said it would be for other health concerns, and 32% of respondents said they would choose remote because they don’t want their students to wear face masks, which would be required. About 10% said they simply preferred remote learning.

Survey takers were also asked to rate how comfortable they would be having their children attend school with several safety measures in place.