Longview school survey shows majority of parents favor in-person, but data is dated

The overwhelming majority of Longview school parents would send their students back into the classroom in fall, according to a school district survey of 1,850 parents taken July 9-15.
School officials said Wednesday that a new survey might be necessary to gauge public opinion because the pandemic has continued spreading rapidly late this month, including five deaths.
Superintendent Dan Zorn shared the results of the survey at Monday night’s board meeting. The virtual but well-attended meeting illustrated the divide between parents wanting kids back in school buildings and teachers cautioning that it’s still too early.
Overall, 76.7% of those surveyed said they were “likely” or “somewhat likely” to send their students to school in-person. However, Zorn said that 44% also said they were likely or were somewhat likely to request full-time remote learning even if in-person classes are available. The two options were asked as separate questions.
“This closed on July 15 and things have changed since then,” Zorn said. “We have no way to know if the present situation would have impacted those numbers, or to what degree.”
For that reason, the district is discussing sending out another survey, Zorn said, as community members have asked for it. He said the school board would discuss it at Friday’s reopening workshop. It would only take three or four days to get a good, representative response that would reflect the current situation, Zorn estimated.
The last survey was sent home to parents to fill out voluntarily.
The Kelso School District also currently has a survey out to parents, and results will be available later this week.
Longview’s survey also drilled into the reasons why 44% of parents might request remote learning. Of that 44%, just over half said they would prefer remote because of COVID-19 concerns. Just under 9% said it would be for other health concerns, and 32% of respondents said they would choose remote because they don’t want their students to wear face masks, which would be required. About 10% said they simply preferred remote learning.
Survey takers were also asked to rate how comfortable they would be having their children attend school with several safety measures in place.
For example, 78% of parents said they would let their students attend if all employees had to wear facemasks. However, if students were also required to wear masks, only 64.6% of parents said they’d consent to in-person classes.
And about 82% parents said they’d be comfortable having their student attend in-person if schools were cleaned and disinfected more frequently. About 72% said they’d consent to in person classes if schools enforce social distancing, and 76% said they’d consent if students and teachers had a daily health screening.
If the district did all of the above, 72% of parents said they would allow their child to come, slightly lower than the amount of parents who said their student could attend in the first question.
Zorn said, and 1,850 responses were evenly distributed between grades and schools. Most respondents were women, and the majority were white, he said. Hispanic families were underrepresented, with only 6% of the respondents identifying as Hispanic, while 20% of the district’s students are Hispanic.
Students on Individualized Education plans were slightly over-represented, Zorn said. About 21% of survey respondents said they had a student on an Individual Education Plan (IEP), while about 19% of students districtwide are on an IEP.
Zorn said the responses would help the district move forward with decisions about how to resume classes on Sept. 2.
To attend the 4 p.m. Friday work session, visit the district website to get the Zoom log in information.
