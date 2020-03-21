You are the owner of this article.
Longview school libraries closed
In light of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, all Longview public school libraries are closed, according to district spokesperson Rick Parrish.

Earlier in the month Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the closure of all Washington schools from March 17, through at least April 24.

There's been no official word yet on when schools, or school libraries, will reopen.

