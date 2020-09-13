 Skip to main content
Longview school facilities close due to air quality
Longview school facilities close due to air quality

Longview school facilities will be closed Monday because of poor air quality.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn sent this email to district parents Sunday night:

“We have been monitoring the air conditions over the weekend. While remote learning will continue on its normal schedule this week, school facilities will be closed due to hazardous air conditions on Monday, Sept. 14.

“The district’s meal service at six schools and four community locations will continue on its normal schedule. As a reminder, meals are free for any child from birth to age 18, and no qualifications are needed.

“If air quality continues to be hazardous, we will send updates during the week, so please check your email or the longviewschools.com website."

