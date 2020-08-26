Longview School District, unions still working out details of temporary layoffs

However, Zorn said Monday that the end goal is to return to full staffing levels as more students return to in-person learning.

But Longview SEIU Chapter President Goldie Valentine told TDN that no other local districts are cutting as many people and are instead using their staff to fill remote learning needs.

“If we could have the opportunity to do that and enrollment still dips then at least we know we tried, that we did everything we could,” she said.

The total amount the temporary layoffs would save the district is not currently clear because it depends on a range of factors, district spokesman Rick Parrish said Tuesday.

“We’re still working with our principals and union partners to decide what this will look like,” he said.

While an “educated estimate” is between $20,000 to $25,000 in savings per day, Parrish said the layoffs aren’t driven by a concrete amount the district needs to cut. Instead, they’re driven by program and student needs, he said.

For example, he said special education case managers are reaching out to parents to make sure there’s “appropriate supports in place to meet those needs.”