Longview School District, unions still working out details of temporary layoffs

The Longview School District and two educators’ unions are still discussing the final details of nearly 240 temporary layoffs, but school board meetings continue to be packed with concerned staff and community members.
In an Aug. 17 meeting, the Longview School Board unanimously approved the temporary layoff of 236 employees from the Service Employees International Union 925 and the Longview Classified Public Education Association while the district is in remote learning. Those layoffs include nurses, most food service workers and bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and many paraeducators.
Since then, several staff and community members have shared concerns about losing support just when students and staff need it most.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said at Monday’s meeting that the layoffs are in response to worries about lower enrollment numbers and reduced state funding for nutrition and transportation.
Zorn said for every 10 students not enrolled in the district this year, the district loses a little less than $1 million in state funding. Currently, the district has 160 fewer kindergartners than average and “a significant amount of families have let us know they will homeschool their children and won’t be back until we are fully in-person.”
However, Zorn said Monday that the end goal is to return to full staffing levels as more students return to in-person learning.
But Longview SEIU Chapter President Goldie Valentine told TDN that no other local districts are cutting as many people and are instead using their staff to fill remote learning needs.
“If we could have the opportunity to do that and enrollment still dips then at least we know we tried, that we did everything we could,” she said.
The total amount the temporary layoffs would save the district is not currently clear because it depends on a range of factors, district spokesman Rick Parrish said Tuesday.
“We’re still working with our principals and union partners to decide what this will look like,” he said.
While an “educated estimate” is between $20,000 to $25,000 in savings per day, Parrish said the layoffs aren’t driven by a concrete amount the district needs to cut. Instead, they’re driven by program and student needs, he said.
For example, he said special education case managers are reaching out to parents to make sure there’s “appropriate supports in place to meet those needs.”
“If a parent says ‘I don’t want my child in school and I don’t want them exposed to anyone, I want to keep them in remote learning,’ then we don’t need that (child’s paraeducator). That position can be an adjustment,” Parrish said. “It’s really on a case-by-case basis.”
And the number of days each worker will be out of work depends on when students return to the classroom and what their job is, Parrish said, further complicating savings estimates.
“We’re looking at program needs and seeing what makes sense,” he said.
But union leaders and staff members have said that lack of a concrete savings amount is worrying.
“Our students deserve all the help they can get, so of course we want to know how much the district is saving with these massive cuts and how much harm it is going to cause the students,” Valentine said.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Zorn said he hoped to have some students back in the classroom at the end of September, based on recommendations from the county health department.
Valentine said the union wants “to make sure this gets done right” and is asking the district to set timelines and take teacher and paraeducator needs into account.
“We would like to see the teachers and paras have input on staffing because it impacts not only the students that we serve, but their own families as well,” she said.
