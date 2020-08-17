Longview school district to temporarily lay off 236 employees due to COVID-19

The Longview School Board unanimously approved the temporary layoff of 236 employees while the district is in remote learning. The decision to pass two resolutions approving the layoffs came at a well-attended Monday special meeting.
The positions include paraeducators, custodians, nurses, secretaries and bus drivers. Over 280 people attended the Zoom meeting, many expressing concern about how the district could provide the improved distance learning it promised with fewer staff supports.
“I think these cuts are drastic,” SEIU president Shawn Nyman told the board. “I think we’re going to find out that more support is needed and I hope the board will listen to the teachers’ input.”
However, the board also passed an addendum to both the resolutions that clarifies the intent of the district is to monitor the situation closely and ultimately return to full staffing levels. Superintendent Dan Zorn emphasized that the situation was fluid and that the 236 layoffs were a baseline minimum.
Board member CJ Nickerson said he had originally planned to vote against the layoffs, but after hearing more information about how staffing will return to normal levels as the district transitions into a hybrid model, he decided to vote in favor of it. However, he still expressed concerns about making sure there was enough paraeducator support for students on individualized education plans and high-achieving students who typically get supplementary work. He said teachers should get to submit requests for how many paraeducators they need.
Zorn said the district did not approach the temporary layoffs with an amount to save in mind. While the district is responding to budget concerns, Zorn said he instead began by asking how remote learning changes staffing needs.
“We know that those budget challenges are out there. We made decisions in terms of temporary layoffs with the frame that now that we’re in remote learning what is different in terms of demands on each of the positions?” Zorn told the board.
The amount the layoffs will save was not immediately available Monday afternoon.
The three big budget worries are lower enrollment and reduced state funding for nutrition and transportation, Zorn said. While last year, the state allowed “grace” with funding, this year districts will get money based on meals served, bus ridership and actual enrollment numbers, Zorn said.
“We’ve seen an increase in transfer requests into homeschool or other online environments,” Zorn said. “We’ve heard from parents that ‘when you get back to full in-person let us know, then we’ll come back.”
Among the approved layoffs are 11 nurses, 41 of 50 food service workers, 34 bus drivers, 12 custodians, 67 special education paraeducators and all 50 general paraeducators, among many others.
Longview teacher union president Jerry Forsman also said he was very concerned with reducing the hours of secretaries, whom he called “the backbones of our schools.”
“If you knock a couple of vertebrae out of the system you’re going to paralyze our work,” he told the board.
Zorn said each special education teacher would be assigned one paraeducator, and “as kids come back needing extra help, we will bring those paraeducators back.”
However, many people expressed concerns about reducing the number of paraeducators. R.A. Long teacher Erin Flinn said in the spring, she used all three of her paraeducators in every single one of her classes and “would not have made it through this past spring without them.”
She said it was a shame to take those needed supports away from students.
“I can’t imagine being a student who already has issues communicating and having even less resources in a remote setting,” she said.
LEA president Forsman said teachers needed the extra support to be successful in remote education. He said he wished teachers had been brought into the discussion about cutting so many paraeducators.
“We want to overcome a very difficult learning environment but we can’t do that on our own,” he told the board.
And American Sign Language teacher Mary DeGraaf-Gramelt told the board she was very concerned about cutting one ASL interpreter position.
Speaking through an interpreter, she told the board that she can’t do her job without the two interpreters, especially over Zoom.
“I want to help you understand about deaf and hard of hearing people who don’t understand spoken language,” she said. “For distance learning that we’re being put into now, it’s really a challenge, because technology isn’t always wonderful. The cameras sometimes will close or get fuzzy and freeze. Trying to lip read through a camera is impossible.”
She said deaf or hard of hearing students will not be able to properly learn, nor staff properly teach, without the aid of licensed, trained ASL interpreters.
Mother Chelsea Williams said her daughter is one of two students she knows of who need an ASL interpreter full time.
“Either she or the other student may lose their ability to freely communicate with the staff and their peers” if one position is cut, she told the board.
“That’s terrifying to me,” she said. “My daughter’s ASL (interpreter) is no different than (English Language Learner interpreters). It’s a need, not a want.”
Zorn said he would reassess the need for ASL interpreters.
And Zorn said that healthcare benefits would continue as normal for everyone laid off. He noted that receiving those benefits would not prevent people from getting unemployment.
“This is an incredibly difficulty process for everyone involved. I’m very mindful of that and there have been a lot of concerns expressed by people over the last few days,” Zorn said. “I share those concerns that are out there because this is very impactful stuff we’re talking about here. It’s an unfortunate situation.”
