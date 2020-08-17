Longview school district to temporarily lay off 236 employees due to COVID-19

Speaking through an interpreter, she told the board that she can’t do her job without the two interpreters, especially over Zoom.

“I want to help you understand about deaf and hard of hearing people who don’t understand spoken language,” she said. “For distance learning that we’re being put into now, it’s really a challenge, because technology isn’t always wonderful. The cameras sometimes will close or get fuzzy and freeze. Trying to lip read through a camera is impossible.”

She said deaf or hard of hearing students will not be able to properly learn, nor staff properly teach, without the aid of licensed, trained ASL interpreters.

Mother Chelsea Williams said her daughter is one of two students she knows of who need an ASL interpreter full time.

“Either she or the other student may lose their ability to freely communicate with the staff and their peers” if one position is cut, she told the board.

“That’s terrifying to me,” she said. “My daughter’s ASL (interpreter) is no different than (English Language Learner interpreters). It’s a need, not a want.”

Zorn said he would reassess the need for ASL interpreters.