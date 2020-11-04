Longview School District pushes back return of older students

Longview School District announced Wednesday it will push the return of older students back a week to Nov. 16, or until COVID-19 transmission rates are lower.
"The safety of students and school district employees is a top priority," Superintendent Dan Zorn wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday morning. "Over the past few days, the Cowlitz County infection rate has risen above the Department of Health guideline for bringing additional students into in-person learning, so the district is postponing the start of hybrid learning for middle and high school students."
The district said the most recent COVID-19 report brought the county rate up to 79 cases per 100,000 people. This is in the "high" level of transmission, but the county considers the data from most recent six days as unofficial or incomplete data.
For that reason, the county is reporting a rate of 64 cases per 100,000 for Oct. 14 through the 27th, which is the most recent timeframe with complete data. That leaves the county in the "moderate" level of transmission for now, although health officials have warned of a coming increase due to Halloween.
Middle and high school students were slated to return to classrooms two days a week on Nov. 9.
"We are at a minimum waiting a week, then we'll be monitoring the data there to see if its okay for us to go in a week," Zorn told TDN.
In-person learning for elementary students already in hybrid learning plans will continue normally, the letter said, as the health department recommends reverting to fully remote learning only if the county stays in a high level of COVID-19 transmission for three consecutive weeks.
"The learning and social benefits students are getting by being in school are significant and our elementary students have the lowest risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19, so we will continue serving our elementary students in-person as long as the state and county guidelines allow us to safely do so," Zorn said.
Zorn said meal service will continue weekdays at the same six schools and four mobile distribution points, and said it was "disappointing" that older students had to wait longer to return to classrooms.
"The district is working closely with state and local health professionals and the school board of directors to keep our students and employees safe," he wrote to the parents. "We appreciate your patience and support as conditions change."
