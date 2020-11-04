Longview School District pushes back return of older students

Longview School District announced Wednesday it will push the return of older students back a week to Nov. 16, or until COVID-19 transmission rates are lower.

"The safety of students and school district employees is a top priority," Superintendent Dan Zorn wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday morning. "Over the past few days, the Cowlitz County infection rate has risen above the Department of Health guideline for bringing additional students into in-person learning, so the district is postponing the start of hybrid learning for middle and high school students."

The district said the most recent COVID-19 report brought the county rate up to 79 cases per 100,000 people. This is in the "high" level of transmission, but the county considers the data from most recent six days as unofficial or incomplete data.

For that reason, the county is reporting a rate of 64 cases per 100,000 for Oct. 14 through the 27th, which is the most recent timeframe with complete data. That leaves the county in the "moderate" level of transmission for now, although health officials have warned of a coming increase due to Halloween.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Middle and high school students were slated to return to classrooms two days a week on Nov. 9.