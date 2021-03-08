Longview School District projecting low enrollment next year, more budget hits

The Longview School District is anticipating starting next year with 231 fewer students, dealing a blow to the district’s revenue for a second year in a row.

“I just want to stress that we are, as a board, as a district, and as an administration team, we’re going to need to remain diligent and monitor and adjust,” district finance director Patti Bowen said at a Monday night budget workshop.

Last year, before the pandemic, the district’s four-year budget plan had a $400,000 deficit projected. With 231 fewer students, that would balloon to $2.7 million “if we did nothing,” Bowen said. He added that the district has many options to discuss at future budget workshops.

Bowen said the district anticipates an influx of kindergarteners next year “to account for the families that chose to delay kindergarten enrollment due to the pandemic,” which is already worked into the preliminary enrollment numbers. The 2020-21 budget also took a hit due to lower enrollment.

