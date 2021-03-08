Longview School District projecting low enrollment next year, more budget hits

The Longview School District is anticipating starting next year with 231 fewer students, dealing a blow to the district’s revenue for a second year in a row.
“I just want to stress that we are, as a board, as a district, and as an administration team, we’re going to need to remain diligent and monitor and adjust,” district finance director Patti Bowen said at a Monday night budget workshop.
Last year, before the pandemic, the district’s four-year budget plan had a $400,000 deficit projected. With 231 fewer students, that would balloon to $2.7 million “if we did nothing,” Bowen said. He added that the district has many options to discuss at future budget workshops.
Bowen said the district anticipates an influx of kindergarteners next year “to account for the families that chose to delay kindergarten enrollment due to the pandemic,” which is already worked into the preliminary enrollment numbers. The 2020-21 budget also took a hit due to lower enrollment.
“We’re into March of 2021 and we’re still dealing with challenges related to the pandemic,” Bowen told the board Monday night. “It is our hope that things begin to stabilize soon and operations return to normal.”
Bowen said she plans to move forward with the current enrollment projection as a basis for the budget process, and take steps to adjust for the deficit.
While the Monday night workshop was only to present preliminary information, Bowen shared that the district was set to receive about $7.1 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (ESSER) funds, which are from the federal government to help schools stabilize operations, offset learning loss and improve campus safety because of COVID-19.
While there was “no definitive decision” to be made Monday night, Bowen said the district could consider using those funds to offset the deficit in the 2020-21 school year and in the 2021-22 school year.
“No matter where we go with this 21-22 budget, I know that a budget is a best laid plan so it’s just trying to take a reasonable approach with what we know today,” Bowen said. “What I feel good about moving this budget forward is we have options.”