Longview School District launches new accessible website, app

Aiming to connect with more families in accessible ways, the Longview School District rolled out a new website and mobile app this month.

“This is just part of our commitment to efficiency and transparency for our community,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said of the changes.

The website is redesigned to put school news first, said spokesman Rick Parrish, with most-used parent tabs front and center to share “high value content,” including a detailed calendar.

The website uses colorful photos of Longview students and is also fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

“It follows an extensive set of guidelines to make sure all people have access to the content,” Parrish said.

The district uses a program called AudioEye to scan the website continuously for content that is not accessible, Parrish said. When the program detects a problem, it either fixes the coding itself or notifies the district if the problem needs to be fixed manually. The font size, spacing and type can all be changed by each user. It also has a read-out option, which reads the website contents aloud.