Longview School District adds more meal distribution routes
Longview School District adds more meal distribution routes

Lunch drop-off

Teacher Tammi Johnsen hands lunches through a vehicle passenger window at Mint Valley Elementary School during its curbside pick-up service March 30.

 Courtney Talak

The Longview School District added seven new meal delivery routes to accommodate increased need for meals, district officials announced Wednesday. 

Two weeks ago, Longview reported that the average amount of meals it handed out had increased by several hundred per day. (See the April 16 TDN story "Demand for school meals rising as virus epidemic continues")

Starting Wednesday, vans with meals will travel to locations on Stella Road, Abernathy Creek Road, locations on Ocean Beach Highway, North 50th Avenue and Willow Grove Road, among dozens of other stops.

For a full list of stops and times, see the district website, longviewschools.com and an online attachment to this story.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the expanded routes are meant to provide meals for students living outside the city limits. 

The new locations based on the results of a survey the district did, Zorn said, to see "what needs might be out there."

The meal bags include a breakfast and lunch and are available for all children age 18 and younger. 

In a press release, the district reminded families to be at the bus stop 5 minutes before the scheduled arrival time and to practice social distancing. 

Students must be present to receive meals, the press release said, and bus delivery meal service will continue through June 19. 

Meal Delivery Bus Routes

Routes follow bus routes. 

Route 1: Van 96

11:15 a.m. – Eufaula Hights Road

11:20 a.m.– Wohl Road and Stella Road

11:25 a.m. – Stella Road

11:27 a.m. – Stella Road

11:30 a.m. – Stella Road

11:40 a.m. – Germany Creek Road

11:55 a.m. – Abernathy Creek Road

Route 2: Van 38

11:10 a.m. – Mt. Solo Road and Solo View Drive

11:15 a.m. – Schneiter Drive and Island Drive

11:20 a.m. – 5558 Willow Grove Road Trailer Park

11:21 a.m. – Willow Grove Road

11:25 a.m. – Willow Grove Road

11:30 a.m. – Carlson Drive

11:35 a.m. – Willow Grove Road

Route 3: Van 35

11:25 a.m. – Olympic Elementary

11:32 a.m. – Memorial Park and Shelley Place

11:40 a.m. – Heron Pointe

11:45 a.m. to noon – Baker's Corner

12:05 p.m. – Charles Street and Ann Avenue

12:10 p.m. – 46th Avenue and Julie Place

12:15 p.m. – 40th Avenue and Alter Street

12:18 p.m. – 3954 Estate Drive

12:20 p.m. – 40th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway

12:22 p.m. – 36th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway

Route 4: Van 33

11:45 a.m. – 3050 Pennsylvania Street

11:50 a.m. – 34th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway

11:52 a.m. – 36th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway

11:55 a.m. – Mint Place

Noon – 46th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway

12:02 p.m. – 48th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway

12:06 p.m. – 50th Avenue and Aspen Drive

12:09 p.m. – Oriole Drive and Wren Drive

12:12 p.m. – Finch Drive

12:20 p.m. – North 50th Avenue 

12:23 p.m. – North 50th Avenue 

Route 5: Van 93

11:45 a.m. – Hillcrest Store

11:47 a.m. – Valley Christian Church

11:49 a.m. – Nevada Place

11:50 a.m. – Jenny Lane

11:52 a.m. – Lindsey Drive

11:57 a.m. – Pacific Way

11:59 a.m. – Lone Oak Road

Noon – Monticello Drive and Sylvan Way

12:05 p.m.– Sunset View Lane

12:08 p.m.– Sunset Way

12:10 p.m.– Fairway Lane

12:12 p.m. – Sunset Way

Route 6: Van 36

12:10 p.m. – 18th Avenue and Baltimore Street

12:12 p.m. – 1135 9th Avenue

12:03 p.m. – 1345 Baltimore Street (Cottages)

12:05 p.m. – 636 California Way

12:10 p.m. – 970 9th Avenue

12:15 to 12:30 p.m.– Community House

12:32 p.m. – 9th Avenue and New York Street

Route 7: Van 34

11:40 a.m.– 32nd Avenue

11:42 a.m.– Douglas Street

11:45 a.m. to noon – Colorado Street

12:05 p.m. – Archie Anderson Park

12:09 p.m. – Alley of 17th Avenue and 18th Avenue 

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Youth & Family Link

