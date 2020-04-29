Longview School District adds more meal distribution routes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview School District added seven new meal delivery routes to accommodate increased need for meals, district officials announced Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Longview reported that the average amount of meals it handed out had increased by several hundred per day. (See the April 16 TDN story "Demand for school meals rising as virus epidemic continues")

Starting Wednesday, vans with meals will travel to locations on Stella Road, Abernathy Creek Road, locations on Ocean Beach Highway, North 50th Avenue and Willow Grove Road, among dozens of other stops.

For a full list of stops and times, see the district website, longviewschools.com and an online attachment to this story.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the expanded routes are meant to provide meals for students living outside the city limits.

The new locations based on the results of a survey the district did, Zorn said, to see "what needs might be out there."

The meal bags include a breakfast and lunch and are available for all children age 18 and younger.