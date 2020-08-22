Longview School Board will vote on $100.7 million 2020-21 budget Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview School Board will vote on the $100.7 million 2020-21 budget at its Monday night meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually in alignment with state recommendations. To join the Zoom meeting log in to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 914 6101 2750 and passcode 737213.

The proposed $100.7 million budget is $2.3 million more than this year's budget, according to agenda documents. Some of those increases are the result of higher risk insurance costs, a 300% increase in unemployment rate, more expensive state health benefits and negotiated salary increases, according to agenda documents.

Current revenue estimates for next year are $98.6 million, leaving a roughly $2.1 million gap that would draw down the ending fund balance. Despite this, the ending fund balance will still be in the district's goal range, according to the district.

The board is also expected to award an $89,500 emergency bid to Delta Connects of Bothell, Wash., to replace the heating ventilation and air conditioning controls at Mark Morris High School.

According to agenda documents, the HVAC controls have stopped working at the high school after the main circuit board failed, and it's too old to repair.