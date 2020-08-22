Longview School Board will vote on $100.7 million 2020-21 budget Monday

The Longview School Board will vote on the $100.7 million 2020-21 budget at its Monday night meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually in alignment with state recommendations. To join the Zoom meeting log in to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 914 6101 2750 and passcode 737213.
The proposed $100.7 million budget is $2.3 million more than this year's budget, according to agenda documents. Some of those increases are the result of higher risk insurance costs, a 300% increase in unemployment rate, more expensive state health benefits and negotiated salary increases, according to agenda documents.
Current revenue estimates for next year are $98.6 million, leaving a roughly $2.1 million gap that would draw down the ending fund balance. Despite this, the ending fund balance will still be in the district's goal range, according to the district.
The board is also expected to award an $89,500 emergency bid to Delta Connects of Bothell, Wash., to replace the heating ventilation and air conditioning controls at Mark Morris High School.
According to agenda documents, the HVAC controls have stopped working at the high school after the main circuit board failed, and it's too old to repair.
Without the main control unit, maintenance staff have to go through the school and manually open the cooling valves and dampers. Without the automatic adjustment of the motors, boilers and chiller, the staff also had to turn the motors to 100% capacity and keep the chiller running 24/7, which also puts those parts at risk of failure, the district said.
"If the fan motors fail, it will affect the indoor air quality of the building as there would be no air circulating for the portion of the building that the fan serviced. If either of the chiller compressors failed, it would shut the chiller down. The chiller is the only means of cooling for the building and temperatures would quickly rise to above 80 degrees, which would make it very uncomfortable for the staff that will be returning to the building," agenda documents said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.