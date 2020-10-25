 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview School Board will select candidates for the vacant seat Monday
0 comments

Longview School Board will select candidates for the vacant seat Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview School District

The Longview School Board will select candidates to interview for the vacant board seat and hear updates on the transition to a hybrid learning model at its Monday meeting.

The 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 meeting will be held on Zoom. Log into Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 986 6744 3445 and password 161936. 

The board will choose which applicants for the vacant board position to interview and what time on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 to hold the interviews.

Superintendent Dan Zorn will review the latest COVID-19 case numbers and how the K-5 hybrid model is going. K-2 students returned to classrooms two days per week on Oct. 19, and 3-5 students will return Oct. 26. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News