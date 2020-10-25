Longview School Board will select candidates for the vacant seat Monday

The Longview School Board will select candidates to interview for the vacant board seat and hear updates on the transition to a hybrid learning model at its Monday meeting.

The 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 meeting will be held on Zoom. Log into Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 986 6744 3445 and password 161936.

The board will choose which applicants for the vacant board position to interview and what time on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 to hold the interviews.

Superintendent Dan Zorn will review the latest COVID-19 case numbers and how the K-5 hybrid model is going. K-2 students returned to classrooms two days per week on Oct. 19, and 3-5 students will return Oct. 26.

