Longview School Board will review budget, budget parameters Monday

The Longview School Board will review its budget and the budget planning process Monday and hear updates on facility master plans.
The board is expected to review the 2020-21 budget parameters, which include focusing expenditures on improving student achievement, meeting the state class size guidelines, meeting academic and program needs, providing for safety and security and considering eliminating student fees.
Another parameter is maintaining a goal of a 7% to 9% total ending fund balance, with a minimum total ending fund balance of 6%.
Currently, the ending fund balance is at 6.9% and is expected to drop slightly to 6.7% by the end of the year, according to agenda documents.
If cuts do have to be made, the parameters state that they should be made in areas “that have the least impact on the quality of instruction” and that once the 7% goal is met, the district should make an effort to reinstate items that were cut.
The Facilities Master Plan is also slated for review and updating, and the board will vote on appointing two people to the Facility Advisory Committee through June of 2023: Gary Walker and Adam Trimble.
The board will also review its progress toward board goals and hear a report on what professional development was offered to staff this year, which included support for remote and hybrid learning.
In other business, the board will hear first readings of three policies:
- Substance use and abuse: Updates language, adds vaping devices and cannabis.
- Use of tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices: Updates language, adds vaping devices.
- Relations with law enforcement and other government agencies: Updates language, clarifies when district staff might call upon law enforcement, such as in the case of bomb threats, threats of violence, trafficking in prohibited drugs or the large events for crowd control.
The district’s obligation to educate does not depend on the immigration status of children or their parents or guardians, so enforcement actions should not occur at, or be focused on, schools or school bus stops, and that a judicial warrant will be required before an immigration agent will be permitted to access a school.
To join the 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 Zoom meeting use meeting ID 960 6627 4163 and password 714649. Log on to Zoom.us or call 253-215-8782.
To join the special 5:30 p.m. budget workshop, use meeting ID 924 0871 8237 and password 278810.