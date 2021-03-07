Longview School Board will hold Monday budget workshop, vote on ICE limitations policy

The Longview School Board will start the budget process for next year with a workshop and vote on an immigration enforcement limitations policy Monday.

The district will hold a budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. before the regular meeting.

At its regular meeting, the board will adopt the 2021-22 budget parameters, which include focusing spending on improving academics and meeting student support needs, reducing student fees and maintaining a ending fund balance of at least 6%, with a goal of 7% to 9%.

The board will also hear second readings of two policies. The changes to the alternative learning experience programs updates language and clarifies that the district contracts with Odysseyware, a division of Edgenuity, for online courses. Odysseyware is one of the state’s approved online course providers.

The new state-recommended policy on limiting immigration enforcement at schools prohibits district participation or aid in immigration enforcement on school grounds, as “Longview School District has a responsibility to ensure that all students who reside within their boundaries can safely access a free public K-12 education” regardless of immigration or citizenship status.