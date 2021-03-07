Longview School Board will hold Monday budget workshop, vote on ICE limitations policy

The Longview School Board will start the budget process for next year with a workshop and vote on an immigration enforcement limitations policy Monday.
The district will hold a budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. before the regular meeting.
At its regular meeting, the board will adopt the 2021-22 budget parameters, which include focusing spending on improving academics and meeting student support needs, reducing student fees and maintaining a ending fund balance of at least 6%, with a goal of 7% to 9%.
The board will also hear second readings of two policies. The changes to the alternative learning experience programs updates language and clarifies that the district contracts with Odysseyware, a division of Edgenuity, for online courses. Odysseyware is one of the state’s approved online course providers.
The new state-recommended policy on limiting immigration enforcement at schools prohibits district participation or aid in immigration enforcement on school grounds, as “Longview School District has a responsibility to ensure that all students who reside within their boundaries can safely access a free public K-12 education” regardless of immigration or citizenship status.
The policy states that if anyone attempts to engage in immigration enforcement on school grounds, staff should direct the person to the school principal who will verify and record the person’s credentials, record the names of all people they intend to contact, request a copy of the court order or judicial warrant and forward the request to the Superintendent and/or legal counsel.
The superintendent and legal counsel will then determine whether the school will allow access to contact or question the person and notify parents, according to the policy.
To join the Zoom meeting, call 1-253-215-8782 or go to https://longview122.zoom.us/j/91555516312 and use meeting ID 915 5551 6312 and password 264757.
The 6:30 p.m. regular meeting will also be held over Zoom. To join, call 1-253-215-8782 or go to https://longview122.zoom.us/j/96502907162 and use meeting ID 965 0290 7162 password 463555.