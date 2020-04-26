Longview School Board will hear special education, budget reports Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Longview School Board will meet virtually Monday night to hear a report on special education and an update on planning for next year’s budget.

To attend the meeting on Zoom, log in to zoom.us, click “join a meeting” and enter meeting ID 922 7926 3031 and password 018006 when prompted. If calling in, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter the same meeting ID and password. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

The annual Special Education report, given by Executive Director of Special Education Elizabeth West, will cover the state of special education programs in the district. Currently, nearly 19% of Longview students enrolled in grades PreK-12 are eligible for special education services, which is above the state’s funding index of 13.5%, according to the report.

The total number of students eligible for services has been rising slightly each year the past three years, according to the report. The district has 204 special education staff and was recently given a grade of 95% by the state in an audit of the program.

The board will also hear an update on next year’s budget, which needs to be finalized by August, and a report on the budget status for March.

The budget is within expectations, according to agenda documents.

Lastly, the board will set the date for its annual August retreat.

