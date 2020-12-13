Longview School Board will hear reports on tech, graduation Monday

The Longview School Board will meet Monday to hear reports on technology, graduation and special programs, as well as appoint members to different subcommittees.

Join the 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting using this link:https://longview122.zoom.us/j/98031441093 or use meeting ID 980 3144 1093 and password 016940.

According to agenda documents, the board will hear reports from the technology department, as well as reports on Title I and LAP funding and 2020 graduate rates.

As a new member of the board was recently elected, the board will then re-appoint members to its subcommittees, which include policy, curriculum and instruction, human resources, finance, facilities and technology and communications.

It will also re-appoint board members to six liaison positions: Liaison to the facilities advisory committee; liaison to the budget advisory committee; liaison to Longview City Council; liaison to the wellness committee; WSSDA Legislative liaison; and WIAA liaison.

The timeline for revisions to the Design for Excellence will also be formally adopted, as the board discussed at a recent workshop.