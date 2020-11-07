Longview School Board will get new member Monday

The Longview School Board will appoint a new member Monday to fill an empty seat.

Join the 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, go to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 929 9827 7139 and password 968942.

When board member Phil Jurmu resigned at the end of September, the board started interviewing community members to find a replacement. The board interviewed eight applicants last week and will choose one to fill the seat for the rest of Jurmu's term, until Nov. 2021.

Superintendent Dan Zorn will update the board about the district's plan to bring students back into classrooms, which was recently paused on the advice of the health department.

The board will also start discussing updates and revisions to its school improvement plan, the Design for Excellence, and set a meeting time to hold a work session on it.

