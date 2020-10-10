Longview School Board will discuss hybrid model, student demographics Monday

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn will give the school board an update on the district’s transition to hybrid at Monday’s meeting.
The board will also hear a student demographics report, breaking down the students in the district by gender, race and special program status. Those special programs include students on the free and reduced price meal program, in special education and who are homeless.
According to the report, the percentage of students in the district on the federal free and reduced price meal program increased in the 2020-2021 school year to 69.5% from 65.5%. The school with the highest percentage of students in the program is St. Helens Elementary with 98%.
In the 2020-2021 school year, 18% of district students are in the special education program, down slightly from last year’s 19.8%. About 6% of district students are homeless, up from about 3.5% last year. Enrollment overall is down roughly 300 students, which the district previously reported.
Overall, 64% of Longview students are white, 23% are Latino, about 7% are two or more races, 2% are Asian, 1.6% are Native American and 1.2% are Black, according to the report.
The 2020-2021 board goals are also on the agenda for the meeting. Some of those goals are to continue to conduct its business in a transparent and accountable manner, to support Zorn in the effort to reopen schools safely and efforts toward continued improvement for student achievement levels and graduation rates and to adopt an equity policy that provides a framework for district actions.
In other business, the board will:
- Nominate and elect a new board president and vice president and start the process of filling the vacant position left by Phil Jurmu. Jurmu resigned at the end of September. According to the agenda timeline, the position will likely be filled by Nov. 9.
Award a bid to retrofit the Cascade and Monticello HVAC controls to Delta Connects for about $164,000. The same company is currently repairing the HVAC controls at Mark Morris High School, according to agenda documents.
