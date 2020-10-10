Longview School Board will discuss hybrid model, student demographics Monday

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn will give the school board an update on the district’s transition to hybrid at Monday’s meeting.

To join the 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting, call 1-253-215-8782 or log into ZOOM.us and use meeting ID 921 8681 2817 and passcode 646191.

The board will also hear a student demographics report, breaking down the students in the district by gender, race and special program status. Those special programs include students on the free and reduced price meal program, in special education and who are homeless.

According to the report, the percentage of students in the district on the federal free and reduced price meal program increased in the 2020-2021 school year to 69.5% from 65.5%. The school with the highest percentage of students in the program is St. Helens Elementary with 98%.

In the 2020-2021 school year, 18% of district students are in the special education program, down slightly from last year’s 19.8%. About 6% of district students are homeless, up from about 3.5% last year. Enrollment overall is down roughly 300 students, which the district previously reported.

Overall, 64% of Longview students are white, 23% are Latino, about 7% are two or more races, 2% are Asian, 1.6% are Native American and 1.2% are Black, according to the report.