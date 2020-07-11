Longview school board to vote on superintendent contract, hear school update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview school board will vote on a new contract with Superintendent Dan Zorn and hear an update about reopening schools at its Monday meeting.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.

To join the meeting, log in or call 1-669-900-6833 and use meeting ID 987 8291 9927 and password 042360.

Zorn’s new contract will run through June 30, 2023, and will include an adjustment to Zorn’s salary each year for cost of living using the state formula, according to agenda documents. His base salary for the 2020-2021 school year will increase 2%, to $174,542, paid in monthly installments.

In the 2019-2020 school year, Zorn’s base salary was about $171,000, according to past TDN reporting.

Zorn will also share what the district’s reopening task force has accomplished since the last board meeting. The task force includes teachers, parents, community members and administrators who are creating plans that meet the state’s reopening guidelines.

In other business, the board will:

Vote to award the Kessler Elementary Gym and Dick Mealy Pool roof replacement project to WeatherGuard for its low bid of $382,525 plus tax. Three companies bid for the project.

Hear an preliminary report on next year’s budget.

Set the agenda for the board’s retreat on Aug. 5. According to agenda documents, the retreat will include discussing the board and superintendent roles, board goals, superintendent goals and reopening schools.

