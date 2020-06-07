Longview school board to vote on new virtual academy Monday

The Longview school board on Monday will vote on starting a virtual academy pilot program to stem the growing number of students enrolling in online schools with other districts.
Join the Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. by logging in to Zoom.us or calling 1-669-900-6833. Then, enter meeting ID 958 9057 0440 and password 680144.
The program would be for grades six through high school and provide an online option for families who want an alternative to more traditional school models, according to agenda documents.
If approved, one teacher from Discovery High School would run the pilot, while a temporary replacement took over the classroom. An office space would be at Discovery as well.
District documents say creating a virtual school is advisable in light of uncertainty about next school year and the need to reach students who might have difficulty coming to school.
As of April, 149 secondary school students within Longview’s boundary have enrolled online with another district, agenda documents say. And each year, the district truancy officer refers approximately 23 to 30 students to online schools, but without a local option, those students also leave the district.
State funding for schools is largely based on enrollment, so as soon as there is a local option the truancy officer will refer students to that instead, agenda documents say.
Other students could benefit from an online academy too, like those with anxiety disorders, depressive disorders or other mental health challenges, agenda documents say.
“Some of these students either elect to attend online school elsewhere or have frequent absences or partial days at school in order to avoid the stress and challenges of in-person schooling,” the documents say.
And high school students who are medical vulnerable, need to work or need childcare might also prefer to continue their education online, agenda documents say.
However, the hope of the academy is to “later re-engage those students in one of our schools,” according to agenda documents.
To break even on cost, which was not immediately available, at least 17 to 19 students would have to enroll, the agenda documents say.
In other business, the board is slated to:
- Approve the summer food service program. The program serves free meals to children 18 years and under for many years. It’s federally funded and last year, the district served 16,877 meals and 1,015 afternoon snacks,
- Adopt the middle school social studies curriculum. For the eight-year cycle, the district will purchase myWorld Interactive: World History Early Ages by Pearson for $82,331; Washington Journey, Second Edition by Gibbs Smith for $52,236; and History Alive! United States Through Industrialism by TCI for $76,868. The funds come from the curriculum adoption budget.
- Set the date for the 2020-21 budget hearing. The suggested date is 6:35 p.m. on August 10.
- Hear an update from the school reopening steering committee.
- Consider a board member-drafted resolution declaring June 8 through 12 “Education of Our Students Appreciation Week,” to “show the board’s appreciation for the extensive work and commitment of all Longview School District employees” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.