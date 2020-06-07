Longview school board to vote on new virtual academy Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Longview school board on Monday will vote on starting a virtual academy pilot program to stem the growing number of students enrolling in online schools with other districts.

Join the Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. by logging in to Zoom.us or calling 1-669-900-6833. Then, enter meeting ID 958 9057 0440 and password 680144.

The program would be for grades six through high school and provide an online option for families who want an alternative to more traditional school models, according to agenda documents.

If approved, one teacher from Discovery High School would run the pilot, while a temporary replacement took over the classroom. An office space would be at Discovery as well.

District documents say creating a virtual school is advisable in light of uncertainty about next school year and the need to reach students who might have difficulty coming to school.

As of April, 149 secondary school students within Longview’s boundary have enrolled online with another district, agenda documents say. And each year, the district truancy officer refers approximately 23 to 30 students to online schools, but without a local option, those students also leave the district.