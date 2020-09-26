 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview School Board to vote on move to hybrid model Monday
0 comments
top story

Longview School Board to vote on move to hybrid model Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview School District

After a week’s delay, the Longview School Board will vote to potentially bring Pre-K–2 students back into classrooms Oct. 5.

The board was originally slated to vote to return younger students to classrooms starting Set. 28 at a special Sept. 21 meeting, but decided to postpone a decision

after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Public Health officials recommended waiting one more week to observe the COVID-19 case levels in the county. Preliminary data showed the case load moved from the lower end of the moderate range to the higher range. The moderate range for school reopening is between 25 and 75 cases over a 14-day period.

The adjusted plan the board will vote on brings Pre-K through second graders to hybrid learning, with two days in person and three days remote, on Oct. 5. In addition, district special education programs would return to full in-person learning.

On Oct. 12, grades three through five would move to hybrid learning, and on Oct. 26 middle and high schoolers would also return part-time to buildings.

During the transition to hybrid, families can choose to remain in full remote learning for as long as they wish, according to agenda documents.

In other business, the board will recognize school board member Phil Jurmu for his service, as his resignation will take effect at the end of the month.

To join the 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting log in into Zoom.us or dial 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 994 0275 5913 passcode: 843457

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News