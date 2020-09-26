Longview School Board to vote on move to hybrid model Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a week’s delay, the Longview School Board will vote to potentially bring Pre-K–2 students back into classrooms Oct. 5.

The board was originally slated to vote to return younger students to classrooms starting Set. 28 at a special Sept. 21 meeting, but decided to postpone a decision

after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Public Health officials recommended waiting one more week to observe the COVID-19 case levels in the county. Preliminary data showed the case load moved from the lower end of the moderate range to the higher range. The moderate range for school reopening is between 25 and 75 cases over a 14-day period.

The adjusted plan the board will vote on brings Pre-K through second graders to hybrid learning, with two days in person and three days remote, on Oct. 5. In addition, district special education programs would return to full in-person learning.

On Oct. 12, grades three through five would move to hybrid learning, and on Oct. 26 middle and high schoolers would also return part-time to buildings.

During the transition to hybrid, families can choose to remain in full remote learning for as long as they wish, according to agenda documents.