Longview school board to vote on employee contracts Monday

The Longview School Board will review and vote on union contracts and hear school opening updates at its Monday night meeting.

To join the 6:30 p.m. meeting, login at Zoom.us or call 1-669-900-6833 and use meeting ID 973 8456 4314 and password 530231.

The board is slated to vote on contracts with the Longview Education Association (the faculty union) and the Longview Classified Public Employee Association for the next two years. The contracts would be effective Sept. 1 and run though Aug. 21, 2022.

Board members will also hear an update on summer construction projects. According to agenda documents, those projects include roof replacements at Mark Morris High School, the Dick Mealy pool, St. Helens Elementary and Kessler Elementary gym, baseball field and stadium improvements and security upgrades at several schools.

The total cost of all summer construction projects is estimated to be $1.9 million.

In other business, the board will:

Vote on the board calendar for 2020-2021.

Hear an update on the district’s equity task force.

Learn what the district is doing to prepare for school to resume on Sept. 2.

