Longview School Board to review vocational five-year plan, vote on added classes

Longview students could see more career and technical education offerings in the coming years if the school board approves a proposed 2020-2025 five-year plan at its Monday meeting.

The program completed a handful of goals last year, including upgrading technology and ensuring that all career and technical education staff have the proper credentials.

Director of Career and Technical Education Bill Ofstun's proposal would add professional development opportunities for teachers, expand the culinary arts program to a district catering model, expand agriculture classes at Discovery High School, add more middle school level options and strengthen internship options through local partnerships in the 2021-2022 school year.

The district currently has 40 two-credit sequence applications awaiting approval from the state superintended of public instruction, covering 23 different program area combinations. Those options are a new way for students to meet graduation requirements, recently approved by the Legislature.

Due to COVID-19, 14% of grades in the second semester were failing grades, according to board documents, but lab-intensive courses represented only 4% of all failing grades.