Longview School Board to review vocational five-year plan, vote on added classes

Longview students could see more career and technical education offerings in the coming years if the school board approves a proposed 2020-2025 five-year plan at its Monday meeting.
The program completed a handful of goals last year, including upgrading technology and ensuring that all career and technical education staff have the proper credentials.
Director of Career and Technical Education Bill Ofstun's proposal would add professional development opportunities for teachers, expand the culinary arts program to a district catering model, expand agriculture classes at Discovery High School, add more middle school level options and strengthen internship options through local partnerships in the 2021-2022 school year.
The district currently has 40 two-credit sequence applications awaiting approval from the state superintended of public instruction, covering 23 different program area combinations. Those options are a new way for students to meet graduation requirements, recently approved by the Legislature.
Due to COVID-19, 14% of grades in the second semester were failing grades, according to board documents, but lab-intensive courses represented only 4% of all failing grades.
"One reason for the success in CTE courses was due to planning that occurred last spring and summer in preparation for distance learning," the report states.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Career and technical education enrollment was up overall, with the middle school enrollment decline offset by higher high school interest.
According to board documents, 70 middle schoolers and 344 high schoolers are enrolled in the program, compared to 78 middle schoolers and 313 high schoolers in the 2019-2020 school year.
To join Monday's 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting, use meeting ID 940 5317 8245 and password 077078 or follow this link: https://longview122.zoom.us/j/94053178245.