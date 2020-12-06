Longview School Board to review Design for Excellence Monday

The Longview School Board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss updates to the Design for Excellence.

To join the 4:30 p.m. virtual meeting, go to ZOOM.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 938 7775 2392 and password 884036.

The Design for Excellence is the district’s 5-year strategic plan. First created in 2016, it was updated in 2017 and 2018 to run through 2023.

However, the board decided to review the plan again in a special workshop. The meeting is slated to run until 6:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It incudes actions at the district level and at individual schools to increasing student achievement and improve the culture and climate at the schools.

Concrete goals include that student improvement and achievement levels will exceed the state average, that the four-year graduation rates will reach 90 percent by the end of 2023 and that Career and Technical Education, Advanced Placement, college credit and Honors course enrollment will increase each year.

Longview’s four-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 86.2%.

At the last round of 2018-2019 testing, 50.6% of Longview students passed English standards, 39.4% passed math standards and 40.5% passed science standards.