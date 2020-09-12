Longview School Board to extend Castle Rock, R.A. Long boy's golf cooperative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite delays in the fall sports schedules, the Longview School Board is slated to approve a cooperative agreement to allow boys golfers from Castle Rock to compete on the R.A. Long team.

To join the 6:30 p.m. remote meeting Monday Sept. 14, log in to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782, and use meeting ID 997 3232 1874 and password 367140.

According to agenda documents, the golf cooperative was established last school year. It allows the athletes to represent their own schools, but play on a larger team.

Superintendent Dan Zorn is also slated to give an update on how the start of the school year went and the reopening plan.

Part of the reopening plan is upgraded air filters. To help cover the cost, the district is asking the school board to approve an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program.

