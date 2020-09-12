 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview School Board to extend Castle Rock, R.A. Long boy's golf cooperative
0 comments
top story

Longview School Board to extend Castle Rock, R.A. Long boy's golf cooperative

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview School District

Despite delays in the fall sports schedules, the Longview School Board is slated to approve a cooperative agreement to allow boys golfers from Castle Rock to compete on the R.A. Long team.

To join the 6:30 p.m. remote meeting Monday Sept. 14, log in to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782, and use meeting ID 997 3232 1874 and password 367140.

According to agenda documents, the golf cooperative was established last school year. It allows the athletes to represent their own schools, but play on a larger team.

Superintendent Dan Zorn is also slated to give an update on how the start of the school year went and the reopening plan.

Part of the reopening plan is upgraded air filters. To help cover the cost, the district is asking the school board to approve an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News