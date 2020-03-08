Longview school board to discuss updating school technology Monday

The Longview School Board will consider technology upgrades and several new policies at its Monday board meeting.
The district is seeking to add more uninterruptible power supply batteries and a wireless virtual mobility controller to improve WiFi systems. It is also looking to update fiber connections at the high school and do maintenance on a firewall and a wireless system. The total cost is estimated to be just over $141,400.
According to agenda documents, the school district participates in a federal E-Rate program that provides up to 80% reimbursement for some technology equipment. The district has enough funds in its accounts to contribute the matching share, agenda documents say.
The board is also expected to read two governor’s proclamations, celebrating school retiree’s appreciation week and education support professionals week.
In other business, the board is slated to hear second readings on three policies:
- High school graduation requirements: Adds pathways to bring the policy in line with new state laws.
- Prohibition of harassment, intimidation, and bullying: Adds definitions of the terms and adds specific training requirements for staff, to reflect state law.
- Rights of non-custodial parents: Specifies that
- non-custodial parents will only be prohibited from picking up their students if a court order explicitly says so.
The board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 2715 Lilac St.