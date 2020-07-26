Longview School Board to discuss fall re-opening Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At its Monday meeting, the Longview School Board will hear an update on reopening schools in the fall and schedule a board work session on that topic.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. To join, log on to Zoom or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 993 2116 2485 and password

459242.

“COVID-19 conditions are ever evolving and changing, which has made planning for school reopening challenging and complex. In the past several weeks, factors that affect school reopening have changed dramatically,” agenda documents said.

For that reason, Superintendent Dan Zorn wants to update the board and discuss ideas, the documents say.

In other business, the board will hear first readings on two policies, student nondiscrimination and personnel nondiscrimination and affirmative action. Small language changes in both would bring the policies in line with state recommendations.

