Longview School Board to discuss equity policy, swear in board member

The Longview School Board will discuss a new equity policy and swear in the newest board member Monday night.

The board will hear the first reading of a new equity policy that the board has been working on for a number of years.

The policy states that “all students have the inherent right to an equitable, accessible, inclusive, and culturally responsive learning environment.”

“The district values the diverse ideas and contributions of all students, and believes student identities and backgrounds actively contribute to successful academic outcomes,” the draft policy says. “Diversity is a core strength of the District and requires systemic work to eliminate racial inequalities and inequities for all marginalized students.”

To make that happen, the policy lays out actions for both the board and district will take.

The board should provide system-wide direction and oversight, as well as serve each student by creating opportunities for and removing barriers from learning.