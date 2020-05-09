Longview School Board to discuss affirmative action plan virtually Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Longview School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday over Zoom to discuss its affirmative action plan, which outlines steps to recruit more minority employees.

To attend the meeting, either log in to Zoom at Zoom.us or call 1-669-900-6833. Use meeting ID 91254667631 and password 012294.

The district's 2020-25 Affirmative Action plan measures the district's hiring progress, reaffirms its "long-standing policy and commitment to equal opportunity in employment" and outlines steps for improvement.

In 2019-2020, the district hired more minorities as teachers and educational staff, but the district still is below standard for minority teachers and educational staff by one hire, the report found. And as for educational assistants and other classified staff, the district also made small gains in minority hires but is still well below state standards by 17 and 11 hires, respectively, the report said.

"It continued to be difficult to attract minority candidates," the report said, mostly because the Kelso-Longview area does not have large minority communities.

The district plans to keep attending job fairs and reaching out to minority candidates, the report said.