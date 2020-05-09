Longview School Board to discuss affirmative action plan virtually Monday

The Longview School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday over Zoom to discuss its affirmative action plan, which outlines steps to recruit more minority employees.
To attend the meeting, either log in to Zoom at Zoom.us or call 1-669-900-6833. Use meeting ID 91254667631 and password 012294.
The district's 2020-25 Affirmative Action plan measures the district's hiring progress, reaffirms its "long-standing policy and commitment to equal opportunity in employment" and outlines steps for improvement.
In 2019-2020, the district hired more minorities as teachers and educational staff, but the district still is below standard for minority teachers and educational staff by one hire, the report found. And as for educational assistants and other classified staff, the district also made small gains in minority hires but is still well below state standards by 17 and 11 hires, respectively, the report said.
"It continued to be difficult to attract minority candidates," the report said, mostly because the Kelso-Longview area does not have large minority communities.
The district plans to keep attending job fairs and reaching out to minority candidates, the report said.
Overall, the district meets the state standard for hiring women except in the area of classified administration, where it is two women hires short of state standards, the report said. This is a group of only eight employees, and there were no open positions this year, so the district will remain short for now.
Board members will also hear a report on how the district's "whole child" approach is working. This approach includes social emotional learning, building a culture of hope in schools and a focus on behavior intervention. The goal is to increase student achievement by supporting all of a child's needs.
In other business, the board is slated to vote on two emergency waiver resolutions suggested by the Washington State School Director's Association. One is to allow Superintendent Dan Zorn to apply for a state waiver of school days and instructional hours, which have been cut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other emergency waiver will authorize Zorn to apply for a state waiver of high school graduation requirements, also in response to the pandemic.
