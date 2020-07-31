Longview school board special meeting dives into school reopening plan

Whenever Longview students return to in-person school, it will be in stages and by grade group, and how fast that occurs will depend on the status of the coronavirus spread, according to a draft reopening plan the district shared Friday.
However, no decision has been made yet about how school will start in the fall.
About 50 community members tuned into a virtual Friday afternoon Longview School Board meeting to hear details about the district’s school reopening plan.
School Superintendent Dan Zorn explained the draft of the district’s plan to transition to full reopening. It includes seven stages, starting from all remote learning to ultimately returning all students to the classroom.
Students will be brought back to school in grade groups under the plan. Pre-kindergarten to second graders would return first, along with all special education students and those needing more academic or emotional support. The first return would be hybrid, with students spending two days in person and three days in remote learning.
By stage 5, all students would be hybrid. Stage 6 would be pre-kindergarten through fifth grades and students needing more support returning to full-time, in-person learning. By the final stage, everyone would be in-person all week.
Zorn said twice a month, the district would assess the rate of coronavirus spread to determine if the district should move up, or down, a stage.
Board member CJ Nickerson said he thought the cases should be assessed more often, because “when it hits a place it takes off like crazy.”
Zorn said the school district is working closely with the county health department in decisions about what is a safe level of cases, and will continue to work with health experts.
