The Longview School District Board is holding a special meeting at 3 p.m. Friday at the Longview School District Administration Building at 2715 Lilac St. in Longview as the board's retreat.

The school board retreat is a special meeting meant to explore emerging issues, address concerns, review and clarify roles and responsibilities, set goals and priorities, and develop a cohesive board, according to the district.

Retreats allow for focused discussion and strategic thinking about how to serve the community. The retreat is open to the public but the board does not take public comments during the retreat.

The board plans to discuss items including the education programs and operations replacement levy, board roles and objectives, and the board agenda calendar.

There is also an option to join on Zoom by calling 1-253-205-0468 or clicking longview122.zoom.us/j/98992321998 with the meeting ID 989 9232 1998 and passcode 249852.