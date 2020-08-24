Longview School Board passed $100.7 million budget, heard layoffs concerns Monday

Some district employees also spoke against the temporary layoffs.

Longview kindergarten teacher Clara Prothero said secretaries and paraeducators are necessary and important parts of the schools, even if kids are not in schools.

“(All the paraeducators) were working during remote learning, so I’m a little confused on why now they don’t have jobs, because they’re absolutely important to everything we do at our school,” she said. “We equally share the educational load of these children.”

She used the “feelings buddies” dolls she uses in her classroom to show the board she felt anxious and disappointed by the cuts, telling them “we need to be very thoughtful and helpful, not hurtful.”

“I just want to do the best that I can. Right now, when all those cuts happened, my job just got 10 million times harder and this is already a difficult school year,” she said.

The 2020-21 budget the board passed is $2.3 million more than this year’s budget, according to agenda documents. Some of those increases are the result of higher risk insurance costs, a 300% increase in unemployment rate, more expensive state health benefits and negotiated salary increases, according to agenda documents.