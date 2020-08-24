Longview School Board passed $100.7 million budget, heard layoffs concerns Monday

The Longview School Board passed a $100.7 million budget for the 2020-21 school year at its virtual Monday night meeting and heard more public concerns over the nearly 240 temporary layoffs the board approved last week.
At the meeting, Superintendent Dan Zorn added that even though Cowlitz County has dropped into the moderate risk level of COVID-19, which could allow schools to move to a hybrid model, he is not recommending it.
“It’s too early for us to make any kind of decision on that,” he said.
He said the health department suggested waiting to see if cases spike after Labor Day like they did after the Fourth of July.
And board member CJ Nickerson said he wanted to see rapid turnaround COVID-19 tests for teachers and staff before moving back to in-person learning.
A R.A. Long student named Benjamin asked the board to speed up the return to in-person learning and not to cut paraeducators.
“I want to be at school. I want my special ed staff back at R.A. Long. I need to feel comfortable,” he told the board. “You should not move the people who know us best. Please let me go back. Remote learning does not work for me.”
Some district employees also spoke against the temporary layoffs.
Longview kindergarten teacher Clara Prothero said secretaries and paraeducators are necessary and important parts of the schools, even if kids are not in schools.
“(All the paraeducators) were working during remote learning, so I’m a little confused on why now they don’t have jobs, because they’re absolutely important to everything we do at our school,” she said. “We equally share the educational load of these children.”
She used the “feelings buddies” dolls she uses in her classroom to show the board she felt anxious and disappointed by the cuts, telling them “we need to be very thoughtful and helpful, not hurtful.”
“I just want to do the best that I can. Right now, when all those cuts happened, my job just got 10 million times harder and this is already a difficult school year,” she said.
The 2020-21 budget the board passed is $2.3 million more than this year’s budget, according to agenda documents. Some of those increases are the result of higher risk insurance costs, a 300% increase in unemployment rate, more expensive state health benefits and negotiated salary increases, according to agenda documents.
Current revenue estimates for next year are $98.6 million, leaving a roughly $2.1 million gap that would draw down the ending fund balance. Despite this, the ending fund balance will still be in the district’s goal range, according to the district.
Mint Valley music specialist Eric Askeland said the budget is also a value statement.
“If we value what we said we value in our mission statement, which we do, then we need to tread very lightly moving forward,” he said. “I know you feel like your hands are tied by the fiduciary dark waters coming down the pipe, but you need to bring us along as a community to find a solution.”
Zorn said it had been difficult to put the budget together “with many moving parts as the summer progressed” and he was proud of the staff.
The board also awarded an $89,500 emergency bid to Delta Connects of Bothell, Wash., to replace the heating ventilation and air conditioning controls at Mark Morris High School. According to agenda documents, the HVAC controls have stopped working at the high school after the main circuit board failed, and it’s too old to repair.
