Longview School Board heard new equity policy, reviewed budget Monday

The Longview School Board is discussing ways to “eliminate racial inequalities and inequities for all marginalized students” and heard comments this week from students, parents and teachers about challenges posed by online learning.
High school student Emma Palenske told board members that neurodivergent students like herself are struggling with online learning.“It’s extremely difficult and draining for students to have this hope that ‘Oh, we’ll be able to go back in but oh, cases went back up,” she said.
She asked the board to give students more reasoning behind the changes because it feels like “they just don’t want us back.”
“It’s ruining morale,” she said.
Mark Morris science teacher Stephen Powell said he’s seeing a very high number of failing grades and is worried that the new 24-credit graduation requirement will make it even harder for students to graduate.
He asked the board to lobby to return the current school cohort to a 22-credit requirement, to “give them a fighting chance to graduate on time.”
Parent Lori Ransom also suggested future changes, saying her son preferred having half his classes one day and the other half the next, getting to spend more time with each subject.
The board heard a first reading of a new equity policy that the board has been working on for a number of years.
Leach said the policy “shows that we’re serious about this,” while board member CJ Nickerson said he was “delighted to see this draft policy.”
“It’s been a long time in the making. I see this as a living document,” he said.
The policy states that “all students have the inherent right to an equitable, accessible, inclusive, and culturally responsive learning environment.”
“The district values the diverse ideas and contributions of all students, and believes student identities and backgrounds actively contribute to successful academic outcomes,” the draft policy says. “Diversity is a core strength of the District and requires systemic work to eliminate racial inequalities and inequities for all marginalized students.”
Board member Barb Westrick said she thinks the district needs to focus on doing better investigations and more diverse hiring.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we’ll be up to doing it,” she said.
To make that happen, the policy lays out actions for both the board and district will take.
The board should provide system-wide direction and oversight, as well as serve each student by creating opportunities for and removing barriers from learning.
It also plans to “address inequities and biases that create feelings of fear, lack of belonging and academic and psychological barriers for students, all of which can contribute to reduced academic participation and performance” and “work with the district administration to develop and review district policies.”
On the side of the district, it should adopt curriculum “that leverage, reflect and affirm the unique experiences and social, racial, cultural, linguistic and familial backgrounds of the Longview School District community and beyond.”
The schools should also make sure all students have equitable access to both support resources and advancement education opportunities, “ensure disciplinary actions are undertaken without bias,” and provide staff training on implicit bias, anti-discrimination, cultural responsiveness and inclusion.
Crystal Moldenhauer officially joined the board at the Nov. 23 meeting, then participated in electing Don Wiitala president and Jennifer Leach vice president of the board.
Moldenhauer said she thought the unbiased disciplinary actions were very important, because “as a mom I’ve seen the different levels of what some kids are allowed to get away with and what some aren’t.”
Community member Lisa Gaynor thanked the board for the “seriousness and hard work you’ve put into the start of” a new equity policy.
“I’m really excited and thankful to hear how you all seem to be very open to ideas and having discussions and partnerships and the possibility of this being something that grows and becomes bigger and better,” she said.
Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ann Valanzuolo also told the board about how elementary remote learning and hybrid instructional supports have been going.
She said in the past eight months, “teachers have been thrust into the most difficult teaching experience of their careers.”
“Teachers with decades of experience feel like it’s their first year in the classroom,” she said, but added that Longview teachers have “risen to the challenges with professionalism and commitment to provide a quality learning experience for student.”
Valanzuolo said literacy and math instructional coaches have been working closely with teachers to provide the extra support they need, in the form of videos, pre-made learning checks, coaching and help identifying what standards students might struggle with.
“We learned a lot and took courses over the summer to learn more,” she said. “This work was almost entirely created this fall, mostly in conjunction with the teachers. The teacher tell (the coaches) what they need to be successful and the coaches try to provide it.”
