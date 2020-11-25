Longview School Board heard new equity policy, reviewed budget Monday

Leach said the policy “shows that we’re serious about this,” while board member CJ Nickerson said he was “delighted to see this draft policy.”

“It’s been a long time in the making. I see this as a living document,” he said.

The policy states that “all students have the inherent right to an equitable, accessible, inclusive, and culturally responsive learning environment.”

“The district values the diverse ideas and contributions of all students, and believes student identities and backgrounds actively contribute to successful academic outcomes,” the draft policy says. “Diversity is a core strength of the District and requires systemic work to eliminate racial inequalities and inequities for all marginalized students.”

Board member Barb Westrick said she thinks the district needs to focus on doing better investigations and more diverse hiring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a lot of work to do, but we’ll be up to doing it,” she said.

To make that happen, the policy lays out actions for both the board and district will take.

The board should provide system-wide direction and oversight, as well as serve each student by creating opportunities for and removing barriers from learning.