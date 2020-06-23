Longview School Board discusses reopening concerns, summer construction

When Longview schools reopen in the fall, will students be in the classroom and what steps will the district take to reduce risks from the coronavirus? Those and other questions from the community and the Longview School Board were the focus of Monday night's board meeting.
In accordance with state guidance, the district is preparing three plans for school to resume on Sept. 2: An in-person plan, an online plan and a hybrid of the two.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said the district was still in the planning process and working through the changing state guidance.
Board members CJ Nickerson and Barb Westrick said they were worried about state guidance that would allow children to be on buses for 15 minutes.
“It’s like saying there will be no virus spread for 15 or 20 minutes. We have the health of our driver at risk as well as kids,” Nickerson said. “Frankly, I don’t care what the state is saying. It flies in the face of what science is telling us.”
Zorn said the district was relying on the state guidance and would also ensure that everyone was wearing masks. He also said that it appeared that most classrooms would have enough space for proper social distancing, however there “wouldn’t be much room to spare.”
Lori Ransom, a Longview resident, asked the board how the district would handle children or parents who refused to wear masks.
Zorn called the issue the “elephant in the room” and said the state guidance was very clear about requiring masks.
“We’re following the guidance from the state of Washington and to not (wear a mask) would put the school district at risk, not to mention the children and families,” Zorn said.
The board also heard an update on summer construction projects.
According to agenda documents, those projects include roof replacements at Mark Morris High School, the Dick Mealy pool, gyms at St. Helens Elementary and Kessler Elementary, as well as baseball field, stadium improvements and security upgrades at several schools.
Facilities Manager Jason Reetz said some projects were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he said the majority of the $1.9 million worth of projects are still on track to be finished before the fall.
Reetz said he expected to bring several low bids to the board for approval at the next meeting.
Zorn told the board that Executive Director of Special Education Elizabeth West will take over and redesign the district’s equity task force.
There will be a core group of 10 to 15 racially diverse administrators, board members, community members and parents who will begin meeting in the fall to provide guidance on classroom practices, patterns of discipline, recruitment and retention, policy development and professional development, Zorn said.
Nickerson said he appreciated that the district planned to create focus groups, calling it a "tremendous way ... to really expand what we’re able to learn."
