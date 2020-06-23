Longview School Board discusses reopening concerns, summer construction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Longview schools reopen in the fall, will students be in the classroom and what steps will the district take to reduce risks from the coronavirus? Those and other questions from the community and the Longview School Board were the focus of Monday night's board meeting.

In accordance with state guidance, the district is preparing three plans for school to resume on Sept. 2: An in-person plan, an online plan and a hybrid of the two.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the district was still in the planning process and working through the changing state guidance.

Board members CJ Nickerson and Barb Westrick said they were worried about state guidance that would allow children to be on buses for 15 minutes.

“It’s like saying there will be no virus spread for 15 or 20 minutes. We have the health of our driver at risk as well as kids,” Nickerson said. “Frankly, I don’t care what the state is saying. It flies in the face of what science is telling us.”

Zorn said the district was relying on the state guidance and would also ensure that everyone was wearing masks. He also said that it appeared that most classrooms would have enough space for proper social distancing, however there “wouldn’t be much room to spare.”