Longview School Board delays initial return to hybrid to Oct. 19

Zorn said he had provided the board with the safety precautions and plans for the district and had “a myriad of discussion on this over the last many months.”

“I’m afraid what we’re going to get into is a whole bunch of what-ifs you can what-if this from here until forever,” Zorn said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces and variables we’re trying to control for. I do want to remind the board and community that the state of Washington has been very cautious.”

Jurmu added that the district needs to “land on a reasonable risk.”

Both Leach and Nickerson said they did not want it to seem like they did not have faith in Zorn.

“(My questions) are not intended to micromanage the superintendent, but we have to live with our decisions. All of us do,” Leach said.

Nickerson added that he trusts Zorn, who is “the finest superintendent we could have at this time,” but he would rather only approve hybrid learning for PreK-2.

On the community side, elementary teacher Kelly J. said he thought there was not enough information shared about secondary school precautions and that the cohorting plans were not stringent enough to prevent infection.