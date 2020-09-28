Longview School Board delays initial return to hybrid to Oct. 19

In a 3-2 vote, the Longview School Board narrowly approved a plan that will return PreK-2 students to classrooms Oct. 19, depending on the number of cases in the county over the next two weeks.
The plan has grades 3-5 back Oct. 26 and middle and high schoolers back Nov. 9. High-risk specials education students would return with PreK-2 students.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said postponing the first return two weeks from the original date “provides us the necessary time between the spike and cases and the reopening to ensure that spike does not reoccur.”
Board members Phil Jurmu, Don Wiitala and Barb Westrick voted in favor of the plan after an hour of discussion mostly among board members and a few public comments.
Wiitala said that even if dates need to change, parents need “something on the calendar.”
“Parents and staff need to at least have something in their planning sequence,” he said.
Board members Jennifer Leach and CJ Nickerson voted against it, saying they were not comfortable with the move to bring older students back so soon, especially with slow testing turnaround time and other schools like Woodland already seeing positive cases.
“My concern is this board when we vote, we vote to send students back and to send our employees back into buildings. It’s a very serious thing,” Nickerson said. “It’s a more serious than learning and I’m a lifelong educator. We’re dealing with something here that even science doesn’t have all the answers to.”
Zorn said he had provided the board with the safety precautions and plans for the district and had “a myriad of discussion on this over the last many months.”
“I’m afraid what we’re going to get into is a whole bunch of what-ifs you can what-if this from here until forever,” Zorn said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces and variables we’re trying to control for. I do want to remind the board and community that the state of Washington has been very cautious.”
Jurmu added that the district needs to “land on a reasonable risk.”
Both Leach and Nickerson said they did not want it to seem like they did not have faith in Zorn.
“(My questions) are not intended to micromanage the superintendent, but we have to live with our decisions. All of us do,” Leach said.
Nickerson added that he trusts Zorn, who is “the finest superintendent we could have at this time,” but he would rather only approve hybrid learning for PreK-2.
On the community side, elementary teacher Kelly J. said he thought there was not enough information shared about secondary school precautions and that the cohorting plans were not stringent enough to prevent infection.
“Parents are not going to be happy because they’re not informed of the model being used at the middle school,” he said.
Parent Sean Turpin said he supported the vote to set a timeline, even if it has to change later.
“Get our kids back in school and quit delaying the process,” he told the board. “As a board you’ve got to start listening to the parents.”
A parent identified on Zoom as Rio said he didn’t think the plan was acceptable because “if kids start getting sick the community will get more ill.”
Some questions also came up about why Kelso School District already brought K-2 students back while Longview had not.
“Kelso has ... gone the direction they’ve gone based on their administration and their board of directors and we haven’t taken the same path,” Jurmu said.
SEIU president Shawn Nyman said she wants “to see everyone get creative” in this time, because “I feel like some are trying to apply certainty to what has only been 100% uncertain for months and months.”
“Just because we’re totally over the pandemic doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” she told the board.
The district will hold a parent Zoom information session Tuesday at 5 p.m. Check the district website for the link.
