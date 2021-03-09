Longview School Board considers limiting immigration enforcement in schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school board passed the policy but held back the accompanying procedure to edit it in response to comments from the public.

Shawn Nyman said she’s “pleased to see the district is committed to ensuring all students can access a free public education,” but wanted to make sure students also were made aware of their rights to education.

She also said it worries her that there is any pathway for immigration officers to speak with children on campus, as children should not come to school and be afraid they will be interviewed by ICE.

Zorn said while there has to be a pathway for warrant access, it is an “extremely rare situation that (ICE) would be given access.”

“The intent is that we are protecting our kids and that our schools do not become places where students are uncomfortable and afraid that they might be asked those questions,” Zorn said.

The board also passed changes to the alternative learning experience programs policy and adopted the 2021-22 budget parameters.