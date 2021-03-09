Longview School Board considers limiting immigration enforcement in schools

The Longview School board discussed strengthening limitations on immigration enforcement at schools at its Monday meeting.
The new state-recommended policy on limiting immigration enforcement at schools prohibits district participation or aid in immigration enforcement on school grounds, as “Longview School District has a responsibility to ensure that all students who reside within their boundaries can safely access a free public K-12 education” regardless of immigration or citizenship status.
The policy states that if anyone attempts to engage in immigration enforcement on school grounds, staff should direct the person to the school principal who will verify and record the person’s credentials, record the names of all people they intend to contact, request a copy of the court order or judicial warrant and forward the request to the superintendent and/or legal counsel.
The superintendent and legal counsel will then determine whether the school will allow access to contact or question the person and notify parents, according to the policy.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said the state-recommended policy is based on Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) own policies on how they deal with schools, which like churches and health clinics are defined as sensitive environments.
“This makes it clear and establishes our schools clearly as a sensitive location, as defined in policy by the federal government,” Zorn said.
The school board passed the policy but held back the accompanying procedure to edit it in response to comments from the public.
Shawn Nyman said she’s “pleased to see the district is committed to ensuring all students can access a free public education,” but wanted to make sure students also were made aware of their rights to education.
She also said it worries her that there is any pathway for immigration officers to speak with children on campus, as children should not come to school and be afraid they will be interviewed by ICE.
Zorn said while there has to be a pathway for warrant access, it is an “extremely rare situation that (ICE) would be given access.”
“The intent is that we are protecting our kids and that our schools do not become places where students are uncomfortable and afraid that they might be asked those questions,” Zorn said.
The board also passed changes to the alternative learning experience programs policy and adopted the 2021-22 budget parameters.
The alternative learning experience programs policy changes included updates to language and clarifications that the district contracts with Odysseyware, a division of Edgenuity, for online courses. Odysseyware is one of the state’s approved online course providers.