Longview School Board considering how COVID-19 might change goals

The Longview School Board discussed how COVID-19 might change its goals in the Design for Excellence and other updates that might be done to district's 5-year strategic plan.
First created in 2016, the Design for Excellence was updated in 2017 and 2018 to run through 2023. It includes actions at the district level and at individual schools to increasing student achievement and improve the culture and climate at the schools.
The Design for Excellence also lays out areas to focus on, which are "rigor and relevance, focused intervention, financial prudence, student connectedness, whole child approach and dynamic facilities."
Board president Don Wiitala said the changes are a “revision and refinement” of the current plan, not a rewrite, and that the board should keep an open mind about adjusting the goals for COVID-19 impacts.
Board member Barb Westrick added that “we have to be realistic about our COVID year.”
Superintendent Dan Zorn said he hoped to have a first draft of revisions to the district leadership team on Jan. 7, then to the board on Jan. 18 board “to get a feel for further revisions and refinement from the board.”
He said he would then create a second draft of revisions to go to leadership team Feb. 4 and to the board on Feb. 15. March would be for broader staff and community comment, Zorn said, then he hoped to have another draft to the leadership team April 1 and the board on April 19 before taking a vote on May 10.
The board plans to formally adopt the calendar at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Zorn said overall, he suggests adding more language around equity and how important literacy and high school graduation are to a child’s life, and Westrick wanted a larger focus on civics.
Board member CJ Nickerson said he would like to make sure “literacy” includes “discerning fact from fiction” because “so many folks are getting their information off the internet.”
New board member Crystal Moldenhauer also said she’d like to see some consideration in the goals for students who do not test well on computers.
Concrete goals in the current plan include that student improvement and achievement levels will exceed the state average, that the four-year graduation rates will reach 90 percent by the end of 2023 and that Career and Technical Education, Advanced Placement, college credit and Honors course enrollment will increase each year.
Longview’s four-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 86.2%.
At the last round of 2018-2019 testing, 50.6% of Longview students passed English standards, 39.4% passed math standards and 40.5% passed science standards. The state average was 48.9% passing in math and 59.6% in English that year.
Nickerson said he wanted to see more detailed testing data that breaks down achievement and goals by protected class “so we can look closer at equity.”
Zorn asked the board if they thought the goal of having more students take Advanced Placement tests should be removed.
While at first board member Jennifer Leach said she would like to see it removed, Nickerson wanted to see it stay, as did Wiitala.
“We may not make it but I don’t want to give us an out to not try for (the goal),” Wiitala said.
Leach said she would be fine with leaving the goal if the board also added a goal for the AVID program, which focuses on first-generation college students, “because it meets the needs of our student population better.”
Wiitala and Nickerson also said they wanted to change the AP goalpost from the national standard to state averages.
The board also discussed changing how the district measures the school culture goals. Zorn said the district has had limited that data collection the last two years due to budget cuts, and he added that there were some staff concerns about time it takes to do data collection under the current system.
Zorn said the current model also creates almost too much data for the district to use. He said the district had been developing a different measuring tool connected to the current Culture of Hope program the district has been focusing on that could be used as a replacement.
Leach said she liked the Culture of Hope tool, but Wiitala said he was worried about changing data collection methods because then the results would be difficult to interpret.
The board will continue to discuss changes and updates to the Design for Excellence at future meetings.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.