Longview School Board considering how COVID-19 might change goals

Zorn asked the board if they thought the goal of having more students take Advanced Placement tests should be removed.

While at first board member Jennifer Leach said she would like to see it removed, Nickerson wanted to see it stay, as did Wiitala.

“We may not make it but I don’t want to give us an out to not try for (the goal),” Wiitala said.

Leach said she would be fine with leaving the goal if the board also added a goal for the AVID program, which focuses on first-generation college students, “because it meets the needs of our student population better.”

Wiitala and Nickerson also said they wanted to change the AP goalpost from the national standard to state averages.

The board also discussed changing how the district measures the school culture goals. Zorn said the district has had limited that data collection the last two years due to budget cuts, and he added that there were some staff concerns about time it takes to do data collection under the current system.