Longview School Board appoints parent Crystal Moldenhauer to vacant seat

“Having that good strong bond makes it so we have a successful board and a successful school district,” she said.

She said that even though some of her children have struggled with remote learning, she felt the board “did what was best for the overall health of students and teachers.”

“I’d rather have my kids hybrid part time and know that we’re doing it safely than to push it too fast and risk the lives of our students or faculty,” Moldenhauer said in her candidate interview.

Moldenhauer said when she was growing up, she “never had that one school that grabbed me” so she wants to “be a part of the system that makes kids love and learn.” She’s been active in parent-teacher organizations, but said she felt it wasn’t enough.

“I really love education,” she told the board in her interview. “My calling is to help the school. I felt it in my heart for years.”

Community members Jennifer Josh, Sean Turpin, Summer O’Neill, Kelly Wallin, Jon Trussell, Katie Goldsberry and Rayleen Aguirre also applied for the role.

Board President Don Wiitala encouraged everyone who applied to stay active in the school district, as they were all great candidates and it was hard to choose between them.

In other business, the board set a workshop for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to work on updates and revisions to the Design for Excellence, which was created in 2016.

