Longview School Board appoints parent Crystal Moldenhauer to vacant seat

The Longview School Board unanimously appointed parent Crystal Moldenhauer to fill a vacant board seat Monday night.
From a pool of eight candidates, Moldenhauer was selected to take Phil Jurmu’s empty seat. He resigned at the end of September. She will be sworn in at the Nov. 23 meeting and her term will end Nov. 2021.
In her board interview Moldenhauer said she is the mother of five children, one of whom is immunocompromised, one who has an individualized education plan, one who is in advanced placement classes and one who has a 504 plan, meaning they require some accommodations for a disability.
“Living and dealing with the complications that comes with each one of those kids can broaden the spectrum of how we see each of those situations,” she told the board.
Board member CJ Nickerson said Moldenhauer “brings representation we don’t have” on the board.
Board member Barb Westrick agreed, saying that Moldenhauer “represents unrepresented community members” and also has a good understanding of both the role of the board and the Design for Excellence.
The Design for Excellence is the district’s five-year improvement plan.
Moldenhauer said she believes the board should have a strong relationship with the community, as the board represents the community.
“Having that good strong bond makes it so we have a successful board and a successful school district,” she said.
She said that even though some of her children have struggled with remote learning, she felt the board “did what was best for the overall health of students and teachers.”
“I’d rather have my kids hybrid part time and know that we’re doing it safely than to push it too fast and risk the lives of our students or faculty,” Moldenhauer said in her candidate interview.
Moldenhauer said when she was growing up, she “never had that one school that grabbed me” so she wants to “be a part of the system that makes kids love and learn.” She’s been active in parent-teacher organizations, but said she felt it wasn’t enough.
“I really love education,” she told the board in her interview. “My calling is to help the school. I felt it in my heart for years.”
Community members Jennifer Josh, Sean Turpin, Summer O’Neill, Kelly Wallin, Jon Trussell, Katie Goldsberry and Rayleen Aguirre also applied for the role.
Board President Don Wiitala encouraged everyone who applied to stay active in the school district, as they were all great candidates and it was hard to choose between them.
In other business, the board set a workshop for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to work on updates and revisions to the Design for Excellence, which was created in 2016.
