Longview Salvation Army requests donations for free lunch program
Longview Salvation Army requests donations for free lunch program

Due to a drop in donations and an increase in requests for meals, the Salvation Army in Longview says it’s getting “more and more difficult” to sustain its free lunch program during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit last week made a call to the community for cash and food donations, which it will use to make the lunches.

“We are still giving out about 100 food boxes four days a week to families in need,” said Salvation Army Manager Kit Wetter. “If people in the community would like to help, they can make a donation or drop non-perishable food off at The Salvation Army.”

Usually the program receives donations from local grocery stores. However, the statewide stay-at-home order has caused some store to slow or stop donations, Wetter said.

“It’s not their fault. It’s just the way it is right now.”

The pandemic also requires new safety precautions for the lunch program.

“We used to have lunch upstairs in the dining room,” Wetter said. “Now we have to bring everything downstairs and hand out lunches in the parking lot to maintain the six-feet of space for social distancing. The people are taking their lunches to go.”

How to donate

Donations for The Salvation Army lunch program can be:

• Mailed to The Salvation Army at PO Box 1218 in Longview

• Dropped off at The Salvation Army center at 1639 10th Ave.

• Made online at http://longview.salvationarmy.org.

