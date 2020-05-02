Longview Salvation Army requests donations for free lunch program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to a drop in donations and an increase in requests for meals, the Salvation Army in Longview says it’s getting “more and more difficult” to sustain its free lunch program during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit last week made a call to the community for cash and food donations, which it will use to make the lunches.

“We are still giving out about 100 food boxes four days a week to families in need,” said Salvation Army Manager Kit Wetter. “If people in the community would like to help, they can make a donation or drop non-perishable food off at The Salvation Army.”

Usually the program receives donations from local grocery stores. However, the statewide stay-at-home order has caused some store to slow or stop donations, Wetter said.

“It’s not their fault. It’s just the way it is right now.”

The pandemic also requires new safety precautions for the lunch program.

“We used to have lunch upstairs in the dining room,” Wetter said. “Now we have to bring everything downstairs and hand out lunches in the parking lot to maintain the six-feet of space for social distancing. The people are taking their lunches to go.”

