Anyone in need of a shower or extra food to get by can now find it at the Salvation Army in Longview.

On Friday, the organization celebrated the opening of its new self-select pantry and hygiene center with a ribbon cutting and food drive. The center opens to the public on Monday.

"We're so grateful to have this opportunity and forward-thinking people who saw a need and filled it," said Ann Rivers, Longview assistant city manager.

During the past few months, the Salvation Army renovated a storage garage behind its 10th Avenue building to offer the new and expanded services.

Anyone can access the pantry and hygiene center after checking in with the Salvation Army Social Services Office, said Kayla Jacobson, social service director.

The organization has run a food box program since the 1990s and serves hot lunches five days a week. Major Phil Smith said while the food box program was running OK, he planned to shift to a self-select model shortly after taking charge of the Longview corps in July 2021.

Sometimes people who received food boxes would throw away items in the alley, Smith said. Clients visiting the new pantry will get to choose what items to take home instead of getting a prepacked food box, he said.

On Friday, the pantry shelves were stocked with dry staples of beans and rice, canned goods, box meals and snacks. A produce section offered fruits and vegetables, while refrigerators and a walk-in freezer held a smaller selection of dairy, eggs and meat.

The Salvation Army sources much of its federally funded food from Lower Columbia CAP's Help Warehouse, which supplies area food banks, Smith said. The organization does not buy much food but accepts donations, he said.

While open to anyone in need, the pantry can serve residents of the HOPE Village pallet home site and the Salvation Army's Hope House, transitional housing for chronically homeless adults, Smith said.

The pantry expands the Salvation Army's food program and makes it more effective, said Rivers. Allowing people to pick their own food helps limit food waste and accounts for varying needs, palates and cooking skills, she said.

The new food pantry comes at a time when food banks are struggling to source enough food to meet the community needs, Rivers said.

Rivers said the hygiene center has been high on her list of priorities and she is excited about it opening.

"If you can’t take a shower or wash your clothes, it's hard to get a job," she said.

The hygiene center includes an accessible shower equipped with a chair for disabled users and a laundry room. A volunteer will do laundry while clients shower, said Kayla Jacobson, social service director.

The center has clothes, underwear and shoes for people to wear while their clothes are being washed, Jacobson said.

"You wouldn't believe how many people come in and ask for a shower," she said. "It's a simple thing we take for granted."

Hygiene Center Where: Salvation Army, 1639 10th Ave., Longview. Hours: The shower is available for 30-minute appointments from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Next week is fully booked. Info: Call the Salvation Army office at 360-423-3990 or walk-in to make an appointment.