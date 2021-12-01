Longview Salvation Army donations to increase Saturday

A one-day special will increase some Longview Salvation Army donations 500% later this week. The organization plans to give $100 for every $20 bill donated inside the red kettles Saturday.

Through Christmas Eve, Salvation Army volunteers are stationed outside nine local stores including the Longview Fred Meyer, both Longview Walmart buildings and the three Safeway locations in Longview and Kelso to collect funds for locals in need.

As of Monday, Longview Corps Officer and Administrator Major Philip Smith said the organization has raised about $8,500 of its $50,000 goal since the fundraiser kicked off Friday. Saturday's additional contributions will boost help during the holidays and beyond, he added.

“It will go a long way to help make Christmas bright for many of our community’s less fortunate," Smith said.

