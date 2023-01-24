 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview Rotary donates $5K for local literacy program

  • 0
Rotary literacy

President of the Rotary Club of Longview Marc Silva, center, presents a check to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Angela Heinien, left, and Brooke Fisher-Clark, right, of the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.

 Rotary Club of Longview, Contributed

The Rotary Club of Longview recently presented a check to the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties in support of a long-running program to provide free books to local children.

The club presented a $5,000 check to Angela Heinlen, manager of marketing and data, and Brooke Fisher-Clark, executive director of the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties to fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project.

Country music superstar Dolly Parton visited Ohio to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program. 

The United Way manages the local program, first created by the country singer Dolly Parton in 1995, which mails books to enrolled children through age 5.

People are also reading…

Rotary Club members say sponsoring the program is "a natural extension of (the group's) dedication to literacy."

The club reports members have donated $35,000 in support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library over the years.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News