Longview Rotary donates $5K for local literacy program

The Rotary Club of Longview recently presented a check to the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties in support of a long-running program to provide free books to local children.

The club presented a $5,000 check to Angela Heinlen, manager of marketing and data, and Brooke Fisher-Clark, executive director of the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties to fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project.

The United Way manages the local program, first created by the country singer Dolly Parton in 1995, which mails books to enrolled children through age 5.

Rotary Club members say sponsoring the program is "a natural extension of (the group's) dedication to literacy."

The club reports members have donated $35,000 in support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library over the years.