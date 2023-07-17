The Rotary Club of Longview recently honored outgoing board members, welcomed new officers and presented awards to Rotarians who have made a difference and fulfilled the Rotary goal of "service above self."

Outgoing board members Rhonda Black, Brian Chace, Emiley McCorkle and immediate past President Brooke Fisher-Clark were recently recognized, according to a press release from the organization.

Awards based on service to the club and service to the community were also presented. The Spirit of Rotary award was presented to Joanna Lee and Riley Trapp. Additional awards included club service to Francis Naglich; distinguished Rotarian to Chris Searing; special service to Dave Hill; rookie Rotarian to Sandra Swogger; vocational service to Mike Vorse; service to youth to Sarah Koss and the Jim Torkko; and excellence in business to Scott Davis.

For the 2023-24 Rotary year, Mike Vorse will serve as club president. He is joined by President-Elect Todd Boze, past President Marc Silva, Secretary Joanna Lee, Treasurer Chris Searing Sergeant at Arms, Mark Gaither and Wes Wheeler, and board members David Minthorn, Bill Ofstun, Francis Naglich, Dee Bandy-Heitz, Raymond Sabino, Sandra Swogger, Rylee Trapp and Mark Schmutz.

The Rotary Club of Longview continues to support the community with service projects and fundraisers for scholarships and grants to local groups.