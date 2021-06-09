 Skip to main content
Longview Rotary asks residents to bring in American flags at night after thefts
Longview Rotary asks residents to bring in American flags at night after thefts

American flag
Photographer: Joshua Nathanson

The Longview Rotary is asking Freedom Flag Program subscribers to bring their American flags inside at night to prevent vandalism or theft. 

The Rotary decided to leave the flags out between Memorial Day and Independence Day rather than taking them down only to put them up two weeks later, program chair Bob Gregory wrote in an email. 

Several flags were stolen Tuesday evening along Nichols Boulevard, he said. 

The club's Freedom Flags effort is a yearly subscription for Longview residents. For $50 a year, Rotarians place an American flag at subscribers' homes on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. Money raised from the flag sales support Rotary's charitable projects. To learn more about Freedom Flags, visit longviewrotaryflags.com.

