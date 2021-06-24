Longview residents make a run for air conditioners, fans ahead of scorching weekend

When temperatures rise outside, Manager Lisa Baker sees more people inside the cool walls of Longview’s Fred Meyer.
An uptick of grocers browse the aisles during summer afternoons to cool down, she said, not necessarily to shop.
“We welcome it. It’s about safety,” she said. “Whatever we can do to help the community and do our part.”
In a region known for its mild summers and lack of air conditioning, Lower Columbia residents are facing increasingly high temperatures, expected to peak near 111 degrees this weekend.
Locals — unprepared for blazing June days — are trying to beat the heat with electric fans and air conditioning as area businesses and social service organizations try to catch up with demand.
Businesses ramp up
According to the Western Regional Climate Center, Longview hasn’t seen a 100-degree June day in nearly 66 years.
In July 1981, the local record high hit 108 degrees — nearly as high as this weekend’s forecast.
More people are turning to electric fans, air conditioning and water as temperatures heat up.
Baker said she doubled Fred Meyer’s fan orders to prepare for the demand. Water sales have doubled in the past week as well, she said, possibly due to rising temperatures and the city's recent water shortage.
Staff at Renaud Electric Heating & Cooling in Longview are only responding to what Information Officer Gary Nordin called “cooling calls" — requests for fixing or installing air conditioners or heat pumps. Heat pumps provide heating and cooling.
Normally, Nordin said one technician is on call during the weekends, but this Saturday and Sunday all four technicians will be working as service calls have tripled.
“Our service department is overwhelmed,” he said.
In extreme heat, workers might not be able to reach equipment inside hot attics to make repairs. Regular equipment maintenance, such as replacing air conditioner filters, is the best bet to maintain units, he said.
AC increases
A local shelter that operates during extreme weather will not open, according to Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny, despite the city's OK to hold the temporary shelter this weekend.
Kearny said the shelter location at the historic First Christian Church in Longview does not have AC. Residents at the homeless encampment on Alabama Street would have to walk more than a mile to reach the church with few options to cool off, she said.
Cowlitz Public Utility District Communications Manager Alice Dietz said peak local usage is usually in the winter, not summer, as many Cowlitz County residents don't use air conditioners.
Typically, air conditioning is uncommon in the Pacific Northwest, but federal data shows more residents are adding units. According to the U.S. Census American Housing Survey, roughly 19% more Portland residents had primary air conditioning in 2019, compared to in 2015.
At Campus Towers, an affordable apartment complex for senior citizens in Longview, Administrator Marchelle Knapp said she has seen a gradual increase in air conditioned units over the years as residents request equipment.
The downstairs living room, dining area and activity center are air conditioned, as well as about 80% of the complex’s 89 units. She said renters can have maintenance install air conditioners tenants purchase.
This weekend staff will hold activities downstairs, such as movie nights, to encourage tenants — without air and unaccustomed to the heat — to enjoy the cool downstairs.
“We live in the great Northwest, where we have mild summers,” she said. “We usually don’t deal with triple digit heat.”
Owner Chris Fry said two residents at Columbia River Properties requested air conditioners to be installed this week as well. He said nearly 200 tenants out of the roughly 500 units have air conditioning and either install equipment themselves or ask maintenance.
Options
Cowlitz Family Health Center Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee said people can cool down and grab water in the lobby of the organization's 14th Avenue location Saturday and Sunday during regular hours.
Pastor Kearny said volunteers will pass out water at the Alabama Street encampment. She said she is worried for those with and without shelter as temperatures rise — and remain steady.
"This represents a new normal in trends in the coming years that we will have to pay attention to," she said.