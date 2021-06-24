Longview residents make a run for air conditioners, fans ahead of scorching weekend

Staff at Renaud Electric Heating & Cooling in Longview are only responding to what Information Officer Gary Nordin called “cooling calls" — requests for fixing or installing air conditioners or heat pumps. Heat pumps provide heating and cooling.

Normally, Nordin said one technician is on call during the weekends, but this Saturday and Sunday all four technicians will be working as service calls have tripled.

“Our service department is overwhelmed,” he said.

In extreme heat, workers might not be able to reach equipment inside hot attics to make repairs. Regular equipment maintenance, such as replacing air conditioner filters, is the best bet to maintain units, he said.

AC increases

A local shelter that operates during extreme weather will not open, according to Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny, despite the city's OK to hold the temporary shelter this weekend.

Kearny said the shelter location at the historic First Christian Church in Longview does not have AC. Residents at the homeless encampment on Alabama Street would have to walk more than a mile to reach the church with few options to cool off, she said.