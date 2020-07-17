Longview reopens playgrounds, says public can use at own risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Longview Friday reopened park playgrounds within city limits after attempts to keep them closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic were ignored.

The city closure was an attempt to protect health and safety and following requirements of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation and the state phased reopening plan, according to a press release.

However, the closed signs and caution tape were regularly removed, according to the city. The city can't keep the play equipment sanitized and the choice to use it is at the public's own risk, according to the press release.

The city will post signs near the playgrounds with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations including:

• Practice physical distancing: keep children from different households six feet apart.

• Play on equipment responsibly: If the playground is too crowded, come back another time.

• Always bring a face covering: Children should be prepared to wear masks when needed.

• Sanitize your hands: Bring your own hand sanitizer and use frequently.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 4 Angry 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.