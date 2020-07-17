You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Longview reopens playgrounds, says public can use at own risk
0 comments
breaking

Longview reopens playgrounds, says public can use at own risk

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake playground

A playground at Lake Sacajawea was roped off with red tape in April to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 McKenna Morin

The City of Longview Friday reopened park playgrounds within city limits after attempts to keep them closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic  were ignored.

The city  closure was an attempt to  protect health and safety and following requirements of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation and the state phased reopening plan, according to a press release. 

However, the closed signs and caution tape were regularly removed, according to the city. The city can't keep the play equipment sanitized and the choice to use it is at the public's own risk, according to the press release.

The city will post signs near the playgrounds with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations including: 

• Practice physical distancing: keep children from different households six feet apart. 

• Play on equipment responsibly: If the playground is too crowded, come back another time. 

• Always bring a face covering: Children should be prepared to wear masks when needed. 

• Sanitize your hands: Bring your own hand sanitizer and use frequently. 

0 comments
2
0
4
4
7

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News